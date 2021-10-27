"I'm the king" - Minoru Suzuki sends a heartfelt message after wrapping up his epic tour of the US

Minoru Suzuki has wrapped up his current tour of the United States of America and took to Instagram to send a message. In the aftermath of his run in the US, Suzuki thanked America and reminded everyone why he is the king.

In his Instagram message, Minoru Suzuki wrote that following his entire two-month long tour in the US, he is finally headed back to Japan. The leader of Suzuki-gun thanked the professional wrestling fans in the US.

The NJPW veteran added that he is headed back to Japan with lots of experience and has wounds on his body to show for it. The King seems to be getting stronger again and believes that one can live anywhere in the world with professional wrestling.

Check out his Instagram post below:

During his run in the US, Minoru Suzuki competed for promotions such as AEW, GCW, Bloodsport, and NJPW STRONG. Suzuki is also scheduled to compete for IMPACT Wrestling where he is currently set to face Josh Alexander.

Minoru Suzuki is expected to get back into the mix in NJPW now that he set to return to Japan

With Minoru Suzuki set to return to Japan, the leader of Suzuki-gun could get into the mix in the lead-up to the upcoming NJPW Power Struggle event. Suzuki's fellow stablemates have been highly involved in the Road To Power Struggle cards.

Power Struggle 2021 will be headlined by Shingo Takagi, who is set to defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Suzuki's former tag team partner and fellow stablemate, Zack Sabre Jr.

ZSJ had previously pinned Takagi during the G1 Climax and will aim to take the world title off The Dragon. Fellow Suzuki-gun star El Desperado will also be challenging for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship.

The former champion will face Robbie Eagles for the title and look to get some revenge on The Sniper of the Skies, who recently won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title from Suzuki-gun.

