"I have unfinished business with him" – Top NJPW Star sends a warning to Jon Moxley

Minoru Suzuki recently stated that he's not finished with AEW star Jon Moxley.

The NJPW legend and Mox have been on a collision course for quite some time. Suzuki recently made a surprising appearance at AEW All Out to brutalize the former WWE Superstar, thus reigniting their rivalry. Both men faced each other on an episode of AEW Dynamite last month, which Jon Moxley won.

Their feud took a whole new route when Suzuki brought Lance Archer to fight against Moxley and Kingston. However, the NJPW Star suffered the same fate in a tag team match on the Grand Slam episode of AEW Rampage.

While speaking with Sports Illustrated, Suzuki discussed numerous topics, including his thoughts on the rivalry with Jon Moxley. The NJPW legend stated that he has unfinished business to settle with the former WWE Superstar.

Suzuki further explained his wrestling approach, adding that it doesn't matter whether he's in a big match or small match, he's laser-focused on putting up a fight whenever he enters the ring:

"I’m not done with Moxley. I have unfinished business with him. There are many more times I need to beat him up. And it doesn’t matter if I’m in a big match or a small match; whenever I go out there, I want to fight," Minoru Suzuki said.

Jon Moxley and Minoru Suzuki have had hard-fought matches in the past. Given both men's violent nature in the ring, fans never get tired of seeing them compete.

With Moxley always open to breaking the forbidden door to fight NJPW legends, a renewed rivalry with Suzuki could be on the cards down the road.

Jon Moxley will be in action tonight on AEW Dynamite

After coming up short during the Casino Ladder match last week, Jon Moxley will be looking to gain momentum when he faces Wheeler Yuta on AEW Dynamite tonight.

With Full Gear just around the corner, fans will be expecting the former Shield member to feature in a high-profile feud. The company could even insert him into the World Title Eliminator Tournament, given that the brackets will also be unveiled on Saturday night. It remains to be seen what the company has in store for the former AEW World Champion.

Also Read

Do you want to see Minoru Suzuki up against Jon Moxley again? Sound off in the comments section below!

AEW fans! Join the fastest-growing page for All Elite Wrestling fans today.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see another clash between Moxley and Suzuki Yes No 1 votes so far