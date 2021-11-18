"God made me, not Vince McMahon" - AEW powerhouse unhappy over being labeled as 'ex-WWE' star

Miro recently expressed his frustration over being labeled an 'ex-WWE' star ever since joining AEW.

Since the latter company's inception, Tony Khan has brought in multiple former WWE names to bolster its roster. While the swift rise of AEW has prompted everyone to acknowledge it as a rival promotion, some people often criticize that Khan and co. strengthened their empire by hiring too many stars who once worked for Vince McMahon.

While speaking with The Zaslow Show, Miro bluntly stated that neither he nor any other AEW stars like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Jon Moxley are solely WWE-built commodities.

The Redeemer believes WWE was the only place initially to make a career in pro wrestling. However, according to him, Tony Khan's promotion then came as a breath of fresh air for multiple wrestlers who were incredibly underutilized at the global juggernaut.

“CM Punk and Bryan Danielson and me, [Jon Moxley], none of these guys — we’re not ‘WWE guys’ as everyone calls it. These people have been around the world way before WWE, so when somebody says ‘this guy is [ex] WWE’, it’s absolutely incorrect. God made me, not Vince McMahon, so [WWE] was just a place to do professional wrestling because there was no other options. But now there’s plenty of other options, exciting options. AEW is the best wrestling company in the world and we prove that day in and day out," Miro said. (H/T- WrestleZone)

Miro @ToBeMiro What I was is dead. I am born again. I am The Redeemer. God’s Favorite Champion What I was is dead. I am born again. I am The Redeemer. God’s Favorite Champion https://t.co/cNSQmMdS15

Miro, formerly known as Rusev in WWE, was released by the company in April last year. It turned out to be a blessing in disguise for him as AEW came knocking on his door.

He then became one of the rising stars during the pandemic and eventually won the TNT Championship.

Miro came up short against Bryan Danielson at AEW Full Gear

Miro recently slipped away from an opportunity to become the #1 contender for the world title at AEW Full Gear. He lost against Bryan Danielson in what turned out to be a hard-hitting contest.

Both men pushed each other to their limits throughout the bout, but Bryan's durability in the ring got the best of Miro. The latter didn't show up during this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, considering that he has often blamed the almighty for his losses in the past. It will be interesting to see if the company has anything planned for him moving forward.

What do you make of Miro's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

