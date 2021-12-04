"I'm an attraction, I'm Andre the Giant"- Top AEW star compares himself to WWE Hall of Famer

Andre the Giant was a wrestling icon, and his legacy will live on forever. Top AEW heel MJF believes he's on par with the WWE Hall of Famer when it comes to being an attraction. He named this status as the reason why his matches are few and far between.

MJF has wrestled in just six singles matches on AEW programming in 2021 so far. By comparison, CM Punk has competed in eight singles bouts while Bryan Danielson has been in 13 of them. Both former WWE champions arrived after half of 2021 was over.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, The Salt of the Earth said that he doesn't need to wrestle often because people already know he's great. He went on to compare himself Andre the Giant.

"...I only wrestle when it behooves me to wrestle," said MJF. "I find that a lot of guys on the AEW roster are wrestling because they feel they need to impress our fanbase. I don't have to impress anybody, everybody is already impressed by me. You're impressed by me the second my music hits."

"There's a reason that when my music hits, I get one of the loudest reactions, positive or negative, in all of wrestling," MJF continued. "I don't have to wrestle every single week to make people feel that way to get people excited about me. I'm an attraction. I'm Andre The Giant." (H/T: Fightful)

It's currently unclear when fans can expect to see the leader of The Pinnacle back in action, but he continues to appear on AEW programming on a weekly basis.

MJF only has one singles loss in AEW in 2021

Of his six singles matches in AEW in 2021, MJF has picked up five wins, with his only loss coming to Chris Jericho.

MJF rarely wrestles in singles matches, and since he broke away from the Inner Circle, his in-ring appearances have become even more infrequent. But when MJF laces up his boots, he makes it count. The popular heel has defeated the likes of Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin and Chris Jericho, among others, in the past year.

All in all, MJF has only lost twice in singles competition in AEW. Jericho defeated him at AEW All Out 2021, and Jon Moxley beat him at All Out 2020. Based on this record, it's clear that company president Tony Khan has big plans for MJF in the future.

