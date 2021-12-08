"Bret Hart in Canada, Piper in Portland, Flair in the Carolinas"- Top AEW star compares himself to WWE Hall of Famers

MJF will be returning to his hometown when AEW Dynamite makes its debut at the UBS Arena. The Salt of the Earth believes his homecoming will be on par with Bret Hart returning to Canada, Roddy Piper to Portland and Ric Flair to the Carolinas.

Much has been made of the crowd's reaction and reception towards MJF on Wednesday. The former MLW star is unquestionably the most detested heel in AEW and the only one who keeps up with his gimmick outside of AEW as well.

Speaking to News 12, MJF confidently stated that he will receive a hero's welcome, the kind reserved for the aforementioned WWE Hall of Famers. He then went on to say that he hopes the AEW fans in attendance at the UBS Arena will boo CM Punk.

"Absolutely, Bret Hart in Canada, Piper in Portland, Flair in the Carolinas. Again, the difference between a hero and a villain is perspective, and I'm so excited to be perceived the way I should have always been. And you know, I hope CM Punk gets booed. I hope he gets booed out of my arena, UBS, the house that MJF built. He's gonna get booed out of my arena and it's gonna be so so sweet, I cannot wait."

Will MJF make it three out of three at AEW Dynamite?

The Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale is a yearly tradition on AEW programming. Both iterations of the annual match have seen MJF emerge as the winner.

He defeated Orange Cassidy in 2020 and even gained a victory over the current AEW world champion Hangman Page in 2019.

The biggest story heading into this week's Dynamite will be whether MJF will be able to make it to the final two once again or not. He is certainly the favorite heading into the match, both for his stature within the company and his history with the event.

Three other matches have been announced for AEW Dynamite. Jamie Hayter will take on Riho as the Japanese star warms up for her AEW Women's Championship match against Britt Baker. Bryan Danielson will take on Dark Order's John Silver a week before he squares off against Hangman Adam Page for the AEW World Championship. The Young Bucks will make a return to in-ring action when they take on Chuck Taylor and Rocky Romero.

