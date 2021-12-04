"I'm waiting for the CM Punk of old"- Top AEW star explains why former WWE champion is struggling

CM Punk and MJF are engaged in the hottest feud in AEW right now. Their war of words on Dynamite was critically acclaimed and MJF explained on Busted Open Radio why CM Punk is struggling to get quick wins in AEW.

On the flip side of things, Punk wrestled Lee Moriarty on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. Just like last week in Chicago against QT Marshall, the Straight Edge Superstar was on the backfoot for the majority of the match before picking up the victory.

This has been a running theme for CM Punk's matches, where he takes longer than expected to pick up wins.

T🎁M @Toms_Customs Lee Moriarty did the Pepsi Twist to CM Punk on National Television in 2021. Lee Moriarty did the Pepsi Twist to CM Punk on National Television in 2021.

MJF offered to explain why this is the case, stating that he is in the former WWE champion's head.

"I've already gotten into CM Punk's head because what I said is true," MJF said. "Is CM Punk undefeated in AEW? Yes. Is that impressive? Absolutely, but I'm waiting for the CM Punk of old. I'm waiting for that flicker to switch behind his eyes so I can see the CM Punk of old that I grew up with. Hopefully, I get it. I want it to come out. I was on commentary for him vs. Lee Moriarty. Lee Moriarty is one of the greatest upcoming talents we have to offer on our roster, but he shouldn't be on CM Punk's level. CM Punk was struggling against that kid. It's very interesting and I think it's all because I'm in his head." (h/t: Fightful)

Will MJF end CM Punk's unbeaten run in AEW?

CM Punk is undefeated in AEW after wrestling eight matches.

For some of that run, he has wrestled young stars like Daniel Garcia and Lee Moriarty who were never likely to defeat him. However, he's also picked up wins over veterans like Matt Sydal and Bobby Fish, as well as huge victories over Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin.

Every streak comes to an end and whoever manages to beat CM Punk's streak will immediately be elevated immensely. MJF could end up being the Chicago native's toughest challenge yet.

MJF is highly protected by Tony Khan. Not only does he have just two singles losses in AEW (both of which were Dusty finishes), he has singles wins over the other three pillars of AEW.

Defeating the biggest superstar in AEW in the form of CM Punk would add the brightest feather to MJF's cap. And based on historical evidence? It's quite possible MJF will come out on top whenever the match eventually takes place.

Do you think MJF will be the one to hand CM Punk is first loss in AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

