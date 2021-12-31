AEW's MJF sends expletive-laden message to top indie star

AEW star MJF hasn't held back his explosive verbal assault on top independent star Danhausen. The Salt of the Earth doesn't like making friends and, despite the latter's best efforts, he has not been successful.

Danhausen has been the talk of the wrestling world over the past few months despite being sidelined with a serious leg injury. The Evil One began running commentary feeds on his Twitter in his absence from the ring. During his commentary for AEW, he has been a massive admirer of MJF.

The Evil One informed MJF that a fan had created art for the "New Year's Smash" edition of AEW Dynamite. Danhausen requested that the fan should be thanked for their efforts.

MJF decided to respond on his Twitter. You can check his expletive response here.

Danhausen @DanhausenAD @The_MJF theres very nice giant cartoon drawing poster of us in the crowd tonight please tell the Fanhausen that Danhausen said thank you .@The_MJF theres very nice giant cartoon drawing poster of us in the crowd tonight please tell the Fanhausen that Danhausen said thank you https://t.co/Efkd15r03x

MJF's not-so-pleasant response to Danhausen has got wrestling fans talking about whether we might see a potential feud in the future.

Danhausen didn't take kindly to MJF's verbal barb

If there was ever a wrestler who personified the term 'PG,' it would be Danhausen. The Evil One has always been the type to demonize strong language, and it was no different.

"Such a kidder. Also, no swearing," Danhausen wrote.

You can go and check the tweet here.

Danhausen @DanhausenAD The greatest gif on Danhausens internet The greatest gif on Danhausens internet https://t.co/HLjNv5m281

The indie star is aiming to be back in action in early 2022. Many AEW fans hope that Tony Khan will keep his eye on Danhausen, possibly signing him.

Meanwhile, MJF will have his hands full in the early part of the new year as he continues his rivalry with the second city saint, CM Punk.

Do you think we will see an MJF vs. Danhausen feud in the future? Let us know in the comments below.

