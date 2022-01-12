"Wrestling for a great company" - AEW star MJF praises WWE debutant on Twitter

It seems like MJF is not afraid of appreciating competition. Despite being a top star in AEW, he praised Vince McMahon's company and WWE debutant Nick Sanders.

Sanders debuted on WWE RAW as an enhancement talent. He faced Omos in a squash match that lasted under two minutes. However, wrestling your first match on national television is always a huge deal.

Sanders' wrestling academy, Create A Pro, ensured that they congratulated another student of theirs making an appearance on WWE's red brand.

MJF praised Nick Sanders and WWE after the match, calling the latter a great student and the former a great company.

"Great student wrestling for a great company," said MJF.

Create A Pro has former WWE star Brian Myers as one of its chief trainers. Many current AEW stars have graduated from the famed academy, including MJF, Kris Statlander, Max Caster, and Bear Bronson.

MJF and CM Punk made several WWE references on AEW Dynamite

On the first-ever episode of Dynamite on TBS, CM Punk and the Salt of the Earth sparred on the mic once again, with both men making several WWE references during their promo battle.

The former MLW star mocked Punk for never having main evented a WrestleMania. He proceeded to say that when his contract expires in 2024, he might leave AEW to join WWE and main event the Show Of Shows.

CM Punk fired back, stating that MJF is welcome to leave and main event 'Night 4 of a buy one get one extravaganza,' taking shots at WWE. The Chicago native then took shots at Vince McMahon's company for releasing talent by saying that when MJF is let go, Punk would still be in AEW waiting for him.

The Voice of the Voiceless is now scheduled to face MJF's stooge Wardlow on the next episode of Dynamite. It will be interesting to see if the Dynamite Diamond Ring winner will cost his rival a win like Punk did last week when he attacked Captain Shawn Dean to cause a disqualification.

This is by far the biggest storyline in All Elite Wrestling at the moment, and the eventual showdown between the two will be one of the biggest matches in the company's history. MJF is likely to become the first to defeat CM Punk in AEW.

