AEW star MJF reacts to reports of WWE wanting to sign him

Is MJF leaving AEW for WWE? Well, when 2024 rolls around, the Salt of the Earth will have a decision to make as both companies are set to battle it out for his signature.

Andrew Zarian of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said on the We're Live Pal podcast that WWE is quite interested in signing MJF with FOX and USA Network executives especially keen on the former MLW star.

MJF responded to the report by further stoking the fire.

"The bidding war of 2024."- MJF tweeted.

"The bidding war of 2024."- MJF tweeted.

MJF is positioned as one of the top stars in AEW and his reputation is enhanced with every appearance he makes. His current feud with CM Punk is probably the hottest angle in wrestling right now. Both men have killed it with their promos so far, but it was at Full Gear when people's respect for MJF went up a notch.

In yet another personal feud, Darby Allin and MJF went at it for weeks before their showdown at AEW's final pay-per-view of the year. Their match was an instant classic and easily the match of the night as MJF proved once again that he's more than just a ferocious talker.

There's no doubt that the Long Island native is set to reach the pinnacle of the business and Tony Khan and Vince McMahon will have to dig deep into their pockets to acquire his services come 2024.

MJF will face Dante Martin at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming

The Wizard Of Wrestling @wrasslinwizard MJF gonna bump like crazy for Dante, have a **** match and it's gonna be another bad day for the "MJF isn't that good of a wrestler" crowd. MJF gonna bump like crazy for Dante, have a **** match and it's gonna be another bad day for the "MJF isn't that good of a wrestler" crowd.

MJF will look to make it three in a row on Wednesday night at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming as he faces off against Dante Martin to determine the annual Dynamite Diamond Ring winner.

Maxwell defeated Hangman Page in 2019 and Orange Cassidy in 2020, Dante is the last person standing in The Salt of the Earth's way this year. Although he's the underdog, Dante Martin has gained a lot of credibility in the last few months.

A win for the 20-year old would be the biggest of his career. Perhaps an interference from CM Punk will help determine the result of this match, especially after last week's AEW Dynamite when the Second City Saint helped out Dante Martin as MJF and Ricky Starks ambushed him. Punk even delivered a Go To Sleep to the Team Taz member. Either way, it's sure to be a banger of a match.

