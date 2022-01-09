"Sorry it's not cool to talk about me" – AEW star MJF breaks character to hit back at a Twitter user

In response to a now-deleted tweet, AEW star MJF did the unthinkable: he broke character.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is known for his in-ring persona and is one of the most unlikable characters in AEW. However, after a tweet was made in response to his heritage, Friedman decided to give his opinion and share his experience:

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF



You think 6 million+ of my people who were viciously murdered were considered privileged?



Sorry it’s not cool to talk about me being a minority You think antisemites and klansman who attack Jews and vandalize our places of worship daily consider me to be a normal white guy?You think 6 million+ of my people who were viciously murdered were considered privileged?Sorry it’s not cool to talk about me being a minority twitter.com/thall000/statu… You think antisemites and klansman who attack Jews and vandalize our places of worship daily consider me to be a normal white guy? You think 6 million+ of my people who were viciously murdered were considered privileged? Sorry it’s not cool to talk about me being a minority twitter.com/thall000/statu…

MJF has been so good at playing a character that fans forget where he's coming from. The person in question was likely embarrassed as they've since deleted their account, so the original Tweet is unavailable.

After an influx of support, Friedman quickly went back to his heel character to make sure fans remember who he's portraying:

"I don’t need your likes you f***ing marks." - MJF

Due to the profanity used in the Tweet, we cannot share it here, but please follow this backlink to view it for yourself.

Will MJF eventually stop running from CM Punk and face him in the ring?

While Friedman's character has been entertaining and making fans despise him, it might be time for a change.

Friedman has been compared to WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper, and while he's nearly as dastardly as Piper was in the ring, CM Punk has called him out for running away. Piper was a known scrapper and would fight anyone, anywhere.

MJF has become far too known for running from fights when he's a brilliant wrestler and takes care of himself. While it's unclear who would win between Friedman and Punk, it would be monumental if Friedman made Punk lose his first AEW match.

CM Punk will face Wardlow at the next AEW Dynamite, and MJF will most definitely try to swing things heavily in Wardlow's favor.

