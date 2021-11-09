"He is so ridiculously disrespectful" - MJF's mother goes off on her son and puts him on notice for his antics

AEW star MJF's mother had some harsh words for her son. During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio this week, Nina Friedman took the time to respond to The Pinnacle leader's promo about her on Fite TV.

Nina started by claiming that her son should be the face of every advertisement and health class on why birth control should be used. Friedman added that her son is ridiculously disrespectful and beyond ungrateful.

Friedman claimed that she could not get over what her son had "turned into" (H/T: Wrestling Inc).

“I got to tell you, here’s what I thought. I think Max should be the face of every advertisement and health class of why you should use birth control. That is my honest opinion, he is so ridiculously disrespectful, he is beyond ungrateful. I cannot get over what he has turned into, and I am sick to tell you the truth,” said Nina Friedman.

MJF's mother further stated that she wouldn't call her son a man, and secondly, noted that the AEW star was born with a silver spoon and was given everything.

According to her, MJF is a disgrace to the family, and while she did wish her son good luck, it is safe to say that Nina Friedman isn't tolerating any of his antics.

“I wouldn’t call him a man, that’s number one. Number two is that he was born with such a silver spoon, given everything, nurtured, we were the number one supporters of his dreams, and what do we get? It’s outrageous, I am embarrassed, he’s a disgrace to our family, and lots of luck to him, that’s all I’m going to say, I’m not tolerating this bull***t,” added Nina Friedman.

MJF will face Darby Allin in AEW soon

At the upcoming AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, MJF will face Darby Allin. The two men have been feuding for weeks and The Pinnacle leader's goal has been to break Allin mentally.

MJF even went the distance and spoke about the former TNT Champion's family, while he also set his sights on Sting. Friedman and members of The Pinnacle, Shawn Spears and Wardlow, attacked The Icon on Dynamite.

During the latest episode of Dynamite, MJF and Allin engaged in a wild brawl to set up their clash at Full Gear.

