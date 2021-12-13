"The past the present and the future of professional wrestling" - AEW's MJF sends a bold message ahead of huge match on Dynamite

AEW star MJF has sent a clear message ahead of AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming; he openly bragged about his status in AEW and professional wrestling itself.

The leader of The Pinnacle will be in action against fellow AEW star Dante Martin in a match for the Dynamite Diamond Ring on Wednesday night.

Taking to Twitter, Maxwell Jacob Friedman made a bold statement when he claimed to be the strongest pillar of AEW. The two-time Dynamite Diamond ring holder also wrote that he is the past, the present, and the future of professional wrestling.

The Salt of the Earth concluded his message by vowing to become a three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring Champion.

"I’m the strongest Pillar," said MJF. "I’m salt of the earth. I’m the past the present and the future of professional wrestling. I’m better than you and you know it. I’m about to be a 3x BEAUTIFUL DYNAMITE DIAMOND RING CHAMPION!"

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF I’m the strongest Pillar.



I’m salt of the earth.



I’m the past the present and the future of professional wrestling.



I’m better than you and you know it.



I’m about to be a 3x BEAUTIFUL DYNAMITE DIAMOND RING CHAMPION! I’m the strongest Pillar. I’m salt of the earth. I’m the past the present and the future of professional wrestling. I’m better than you and you know it. I’m about to be a 3x BEAUTIFUL DYNAMITE DIAMOND RING CHAMPION! https://t.co/TS2lklULd2

On last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF competed in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal and emerged victorious alongside Martin.

During the match, Friedman also eliminated his fellow Pinnacle stablemate Wardlow in a clear tease of the brewing tension between the two men. Over the the past few weeks, fans have suggested that it is only a matter of time before the powerhouse betrays The Salt of the Earth.

MJF continues to feud with CM Punk

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF will aim to once again win the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Meanwhile, the leader of The Pinnacle is currently in a heated rivalry with CM Punk.

A few weeks ago on Dynamite, Punk initiated his feud with Friedman by interrupting him and other members of The Pinnacle. The former world champion simply refused to shake MJF's hand, and the latter was insulted by this decision.

Also Read Article Continues below

On a recent episode of Dynamite, MJF and CM Punk went back and forth in an incredible promo segment. They had another intense exchange the following week. After Punk challenged MJF to a match, it's fair to assume that they'll face off at some point soon.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of MJF? Yes No 0 votes so far