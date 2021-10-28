"Sickening cowardly act" - MJF slams popular AEW star for vicious attack on Dynamite

MJF has addressed Darby Allin's recent actions following this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Taking to Twitter, MJF reacted to Allin hitting Wardlow with his thumb-tacked skateboard. The leader of The Pinnacle quoted a tweet from AEW's official Twitter handle and called Allin a coward for his "sickening" actions.

MJF concluded his tweet by claiming that only a broken man like Darby Allin would do such a thing.

As seen on this week's AEW Dynamite, following MJF's easy victory over Bryce Donovan, he cut a promo in typical MJF fashion.

The Salt Of The Earth took shots at Boston and its people before he started berating his arch-rival Allin. He believed it made sense how Boston cheered for Darby, as they are used to cheering for losers.

The leader of The Pinnacle then said Allin was too scared to show up to work, and MJF himself would focus on targeting the AEW World Champion after Full Gear.

Shortly afterward, Sting caught MJF, Wardlow, and Shawn Spears off guard inside the ring. The veteran star took the fight to The Pinnacle and used his signature baseball bat to hit Wardlow and Spears as MJF exited the ring.

Much to everyone's surprise, Allin was in the crowd, as he unmasked himself and went to attack MJF. However, Spears made the rescue for his boss. The former TNT Champion, along with Sting, took care of The Chairman and hit Wardlow with a skateboard, which had thumbtacks attached on the back of it.

Darby Allin challenged MJF to a match at Full Gear

The feud between MJF and Darby Allin has turned out to be another exciting storyline in AEW. A few weeks ago, The Pinnacle took out Allin in the garage, and then MJF, Wardlow, and Shawn Spears attacked Sting to send a message to the former TNT Champion.

Following Allin's return this week, he challenged his rival to a match at November's Full Gear pay-per-view. A clash between the two men is definitely going to be one that fans wouldn't want to miss out on.

