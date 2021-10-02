"Britt Baker attention seeking" - MJF blasts AEW veteran for criticizing him 

AEW's MJF responded to veteran broadcaster Tony Schiavone criticizing him. The AEW star took a below-the-belt dig at Schiavone by slamming him for trying to seek the attention of AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker.

A few hours earlier, Tony Schiavone had sent out a profane-laden tweet, hoping Dary Allin would give a resounding beatdown to MJF. The furious Pinnacle leader retorted by taking a shot at the AEW commentator's relationship with Baker and called him a talentless broadcaster, among other things.

"Touch grass you crypt keeper looking, Twinkie eating, Britt baker attention seeking, triple chinned, type 3 diabetic, 3rd rate talentless commentary producing HACK!" tweeted MJF

It would be interesting to see if this bitter exchange leads to MJF and Schiavone coming face-to-face on AEW TV. Plus, now that the veteran performer has made it clear that he's on Darby Allin's side, MJF has more reasons to pick a bone with Schiavone.

MJF made some distasteful comments about Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF called out Darby Allin and took some deeply personal shots at the former TNT Champion. As expected, fans were divided on Twitter as some praised MJF for his verbal barrage while others felt he crossed the line again.

The Salt of the Earth brought out the topic of Darby Allin's uncle, who was killed in a car crash years ago. However, Allin showed a lot of grit during the segment as he didn't let his emotions get the better of him and avoided attacking MJF.

