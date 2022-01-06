MJF teases leaving AEW for WWE to main event Wrestlemania live on Dynamite, Top star hits back

CM Punk and MJF went at it again on AEW Dynamite, with a number of WWE references in their war of words. The Salt of the Earth teased leaving AEW for Vince McMahon's company once again, this time with the intention of headlining WrestleMania.

MJF was scheduled to face off against Captain Shawn Dean on Dynamite. The former MLW star walked out while his opponent waited in the ring. But as soon as the match got underway, CM Punk ran out to the ring. MJF dodged the Second City Saint and made his way to the ramp.

The former WWE Champion delivered a Go To Sleep to Shawn Dean, causing a rare disqualification result as Dean emerged as the winner. After the loss, MJF and CM Punk each picked up a microphone and traded barbs.

The Voice of the Voiceless explained that MJF started 2022 with a 0-1 loss in All Elite Wrestling and until he agrees to get in the ring with Punk, he will keep costing him wins.

MJF mocked The Straight Edge Superstar for never main eventing WrestleMania to which the Chicago native said that MJF should go to WWE and headline 'Night 4' of the biggest wrestling pay-per-view in the world before subsequently getting released.

It was the latest episode in their constant war of words and just as fiery as the previous ones.

MJF announced CM Punk's match on AEW Dynamite next week

CM Punk continued to coax MJF into accepting a match against him but the latter once again avoided it by announcing that Wardlow will go toe-to-toe against the former WWE star next week.

MJF has done this many times, where he sends Wardlow against the people he is feuding with in AEW. He did that against Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho, and now CM Punk will be the next to face the wrath of the big powerhouse.

