AEW star MJF threatens to sue popular wrestler

AEW star MJF recently sent a message to Danhausen, threatening to sue the popular star for using his catchphrase and picture on his merchandise.

Taking to Twitter, Danhausen first shared the news of his T-shirt finding a place among the top sellers of the week on Pro Wrestling Tees. Interestingly, the T-shirt has a picture of him and MJF together.

Furthermore, Danhausen also used the AEW star's catchphrase "I'm better than you, and you know it" and tweaked it a little bit. He also sent a message to MJF, saying they are both top sellers and rich friends now.

"Max, did you see you and Danhausen are top sellers? We are even more rich great friends now," tweeted Danhausen

Danhausen @DanhausenAD Max, did you see you and Danhausen are top sellers? We are even more rich great friends now. 💸💸💸 Max, did you see you and Danhausen are top sellers? We are even more rich great friends now. 💸💸💸 https://t.co/ifC5G7YGtW

As expected, MJF was far from pleased with this. Responding to Danhausen's tweet, the AEW star tweeted that he would be suing the performer for using his picture and catchphrase without permission.

"You know I’m obviously suing you over using my likeness without permission right?" tweeted MJF

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF Danhausen @DanhausenAD Max, did you see you and Danhausen are top sellers? We are even more rich great friends now. 💸💸💸 Max, did you see you and Danhausen are top sellers? We are even more rich great friends now. 💸💸💸 https://t.co/ifC5G7YGtW You know I’m obviously suing you over using my likeness without permission right? twitter.com/danhausenad/st… You know I’m obviously suing you over using my likeness without permission right? twitter.com/danhausenad/st…

Danhausen quickly took note of MJF's threat and issued a hilarious response. He shared a picture of The Pinnacle leader as he morphed his face into the AEW star's.

MJF could be in action against Darby Allin at AEW Full Gear 2021

While Danhausen has emerged as an unlikely thorn, MJF could be in greater danger lying ahead of him in AEW. With the help of The Pinnacle, The Salt of The Earth took out Darby Allin in a parking lot brawl a few weeks ago.

However, the former TNT Champion made a sensational return to AEW on this week's Dynamite, where he challenged MJF for a match at Full Gear 2021. Although he's yet to accept the challenge, it's only a matter of time before The Pinnace leader's marquee match with Darby Allin gets confirmed.

Do you want MJF and Danhausen to settle their differences in the ring? Sound off in the comments section below.

