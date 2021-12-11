"I know I can beat him again"- Top heel vows to take AEW World Championship away from Hangman Page next year

MJF recently expressed his desire to dethrone Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship.

If we turn the clock back to 2019, Friedman defeated the Anxious Millennial Cowboy in a singles match to become the first-ever Dynamite Diamond Ring winner. Despite having a number on Page, the 25-year old star is yet to get his hands on the World Championship. Meanwhile, Hangman Page reached the pinnacle of his career last month by beating Kenny Omega for the world title.

While speaking with Josh Martinez, AEW's MJF assured him that he could defeat Page again and fulfill his long desire of becoming the world champion:

"Here’s the problem,” MJF began. “I’ve already beaten him [Adam Page], and I know I can beat him again, especially with something on the line as important as that world title. There is nothing in this world that I want more than that strap around my waist.”

AEW's Friedman further made a bold prediction saying that people would either see him with gold around his waist or he'd die trying. The Salt of the Earth wants to cement his legacy alongside the top names in the business, though he claims to be the most-talked wrestler on the entire roster:

"He continued, “You’re going to see me become the world champion [In 2022], or I am going to die trying. At 25-years old, I could potentially be a world champion amongst guys like Adam Cole, guys like Bryan Danielson, guys like CM Punk as much as I hate to admit it, guys like Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega. The list goes on and on. We’re scarily stacked, but you know what’s badass about that? we’re scarily stacked and I’m still the most talked-about son of a b*tch on the whole entire roster, so what does that tell you?” (H/T- Wrestling Inc)

MJF is hailed as the top heel in AEW, and he could potentially become a formidable challenger for Hangman Page's title down the road. Given both men's history, the company wouldn't mind pulling the trigger on it sooner rather than later.

Hangman Page will have his first title defense at AEW Winter is Coming

While Hangman Page vs. MJF sounds intriguing on paper, it could only happen if the former overcomes the biggest challenge of his career against the number one contender Bryan Danielson. The bout between the two men will go down at next week's AEW Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite.

It is unlikely that Page will drop his AEW world title this soon, but fans can expect rip-roaring in-ring action from two of the very best in the business.

What do you make of MJF's prediction? Sound off in the comments section below.

