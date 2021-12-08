"The only person I would even consider adding to The Pinnacle"- MJF wants top AEW champion in his group

MJF rarely praises anybody, but he reserved some appreciation for AEW women's champion Britt Baker by saying that she would be the only person he'd consider adding to his stable.

The Pinnacle consists of FTR, Wardlow, Shawn Spears and MJF with Tully Blanchard as a mentor. The group formed after MJF betrayed the Inner Circle and started his own faction. The Pinnacle and the Inner Circle had a long running feud, with a Blood and Guts match and a Stadium Stampede being the highlights of their feud.

There is no female representation within the Pinnacle but the Salt of the Earth believes Britt Baker would be a good fit for the Pinnacle. However, MJF did acknowledge that the group is good enough as it is and doesn't really need another member. Speaking to Josh Martinez of Z100, MJF said the following:

"We’re cool, man. The only person I would even consider adding to The Pinnacle is Britt Baker, and that's it. She's the only person that, in my opinion, would fit the crew. Me and Britt, we go way back. We're great friends. But no, we don't need anybody else. The Pinnacle is set. We have FTR, the best tag team in the world. We have Wardlow, who is easily the best big man in the world. We have Shawn Spears, who is easily one of the best technical wrestlers in the world, and we have MJF who's the best at everything in the world point blank, period. We don't need anybody's help. We're good.” (h/t: Fightful)

MJF will be in action on AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite will emanate from MJF's hometown in Long Island, New York. The Dynamite Diamond Ring will be on the line for the third time in AEW history. The previous two iterations were won by the former MLW star himself.

In 2019, MJF and Hangman Page were the final two survivors with the former coming out on top. Last year, MJF trumped Orange Cassidy to retain the ring and will be hoping to do the same in front of his hometown fans. Also announced for AEW Dynamite are the following matches:

Jamie Hayter vs Riho

John Silver vs Bryan Danielson

The Young Bucks vs Chuck Taylor and Rocky Romero

