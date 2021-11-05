New AEW recruit teases backstage issues with Adam Cole

AEW's latest recruit, Bobby Fish, stated that Adam Cole is yet to reach out to him. The duo has crossed each other's paths in several promotions before Tony Khan's promotion.

Both men were part of the dominant stable Undisputed Era in WWE NXT. However, things didn't end well as Cole betrayed the group, much to everyone's dismay.

EliteAEW®️ @EIiteAEW



#AEWDynamite Bobby Fish made a solid impression in his AEW debut. The era of Sammy Guevara open challenges is going to be so fun.

Bobby Fish recently appeared on the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted, where he discussed his wrestling and personal life. At one point, Fish was asked about his former stablemate Adam Cole and whether they had met in AEW. He disclosed:

"He didn’t say anything to me. We haven’t talked yet.”

After hearing the response, AEW official and show's host, Aubrey Edwards, tried to add that people are very busy backstage. However, Fish was in no mood to accept it and said:

“Yeah, Adam acts like he doesn’t know me.”

There is still some animosity between the former teammates. Fans will love to see if AEW uses this situation to create a storyline between Cole and Fish in the near future.

Bobby Fish, Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly have always crossed paths in their careers

During the same interview, Bobby Fish talked about his former teammate Kyle O'Reilly. Kyle is still a WWE Superstar working for the NXT brand.

However, Bobby feels that Kyle, Cole, and himself will cross paths again, which has happened multiple times in their careers.

Lillian: Introducing first KYLE O REILY, BOBBY FISH AND ADAM COLE THE UNDISPUTED ERA!

“Kyle and I still talk. We are definitely still close. Like we said at the top of this conversation, pro wrestling is strange in that way where you see some of the same people daily or weekly for X number of years and then things shift, and you don’t see that person anymore for a little while, but you never know when you’re going to cross paths again and what that frequency is going to be. And we’ll see. I feel like Kyle, Adam, Roddy, myself, however many years we’ve all had in the wrestling industry, we’ve all found a way to cross paths repeatedly,” said Bobby Fish.

Since Adam Cole and Bobby Fish now belong to AEW, fans expect Kyle to follow his teammates. This might happen in the near future as Kyle's contract with WWE is coming up soon.

Do you think Kyle O'Reilly, Adam Cole, and Bobby Fish will be together again? Let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy