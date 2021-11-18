AEW star uses Brock Lesnar's old finisher move on Dynamite 

Nyla Rose used Brock Lesnar's old finishing submission maneuver, Stretch Muffler, to secure a victory against Hikaru Shida on this week's AEW Dynamite.

Rose and Shida competed in the quarterfinals of the TBS Championship Tournament. The two put up a memorable contest for the Virginia crowd, with the fans firmly rooting for Hikaru Shida.

Nyla Rose had the physical advantage in the match, and she made full use of it. Though Shida did manage to effectively use her quickness to counter Rose, it wasn't enough to put down her opponent.

Plus, the timely interference from Serena Deeb, who attacked Hikaru Shida out of nowhere, turned the tide in Nyla Rose's favor. In the end, Rose delivered a Spinebuster, followed it with a Senton, and locked in the Stretch Muffler to secure the win over Shida.

The match also made it clear that Serena Deeb and Hikaru Shida's rivalry is far from over. The two are tied with a win each against the other, and fans would certainly want them to settle their differences once and for all in a rubber match.

Who will Nyla Rose face in the semi-finals of the AEW TBS Championship Tournament?

Rose would keep a close eye on the Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho match, which could soon go down on AEW programming. The winner of the bout between Statlander and Soho would advance to the semi-finals and battle it out against the former AEW Women's Champion.

It's safe to say that Nyla Rose is one of the favorites to win the TBS Championship tournament, alongside Thunder Rosa. It wouldn't come as a surprise if we saw the two performers collide in the finals.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Did you enjoy the match between Nyla Rose and Hikaru Shida on Dynamite? Do you think Rose was the right choice to win? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Kaushik Das