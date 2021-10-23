Orange Cassidy qualifies to the semi-finals of the AEW World Title tournament 

Orange Cassidy outlasted Team Taz's Will Hobbs on this week's AEW Rampage to qualify for the semi-finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

Hobbs and Cassidy opened the night with both performers having impressive showings in the bout. The first few minutes of the match were dominated by the Team Taz member, who entered the clash as the favorite to secure the win and progress in the tournament.

Orange Cassidy's long-time rival, Matt Hardy, was also at ringside, enjoying the former's beatdown by Hobbs.

However, the Freshly Squeezed One eventually found his way back into the match and took advantage of his opponent, arguing with the referee and rolled him up for the win.

As expected, Hobbs was visibly irate after the match as he never looked in a position to lose. Though Orange Cassidy won and moved forward in the Eliminator Tournament, AEW has rightly protected the Team Tazz member by not booking him to lose cleanly.

Who could Orange Cassidy face in the semi-finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament?

On next week's AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley will go head-to-head against Dark Order's Preston Vance in the Eliminator Tournament. The winner of the match would advance to the semi-finals and face Orange Cassidy.

Trayvon Fudgesicle - BLM @Ashtrayvon Oh my god, we are actually gonna get Orange Cassidy vs Jon Moxley! This tournament is gonna be wild! #AEWDynamite Oh my god, we are actually gonna get Orange Cassidy vs Jon Moxley! This tournament is gonna be wild! #AEWDynamite

Moxley is the easy favorite to win on Wednesday night. Though Vance could put up a valiant effort, it's unlikely that the former AEW Champion would fall short of winning. This could set up the first-time-ever dream match between Cassidy and Jon Moxley in AEW.

Also Read

Do you think AEW did the right thing by booking Orange Cassidy to defeat Will Hobbs? Do you see Cassidy and Jon Moxley battling it out in the semi-finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Alan John