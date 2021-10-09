Former WWE Champion sends a message to CM Punk and Daniel Garcia after AEW Rampage 

Paul Wight recently sent out a message to CM Punk and Daniel Garcia after the two wrestled in the opening match of this week's AEW Rampage.

On Friday night's show, Garcia stepped up to Punk to put up one of the best performances of his still-short All Elite Wrestling career. The youngster's technical wrestling chops were on full display, though it wasn't enough to take down CM Punk. The latter brought out the Anaconda Vice from his arsenal to tap Garcia out.

The match has drawn praise from many, including Paul Wight. The veteran performer took to Twitter to congratulate CM Punk and Daniel Garcia. He praised the two "gentlemen" for putting up a "damn good fight." Check out his tweet below:

"@CMPunk@GarciaWrestling damn good fight gentleman. #aew#aewrampage," tweeted Paul Wight.

Despite falling short in the match, Garcia's prospects in the company seem brighter than ever. Even before their bout, Punk had heaped major praise on the youngster in an interview. The Straight Edge Superstar believes that Daniel Garcia is "light years beyond his age" inside the squared circle.

What's next for CM Punk in AEW?

With his third straight win behind him, CM Punk must enter a proper feud since AEW Full Gear 2021 is hardly a month away.

Though fans have enjoyed Punk elevating younger guys like Will Hobbs and Daniel Garcia, they want him to compete in a notable match at Full Gear. Among the current crop of top AEW stars, Jon Moxley looks like an ideal opponent for him at the upcoming event.

Moxley hasn't wrestled a major pay-per-view-worthy match in quite some time. With him showing some heelish tendencies during the Casino Ladder Match on Dynamite, there's a chance he could embrace his dark side for a feud with CM Punk.

Did you enjoy CM Punk vs. Daniel Garcia on AEW Rampage? Who do you want Punk to wrestle with at Full Gear? Sound off in the comments section below.

