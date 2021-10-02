"Don't think I forgot" - Former rival teases a massive rematch with CM Punk in AEW

Team Taz's Powerhouse Hobbs recently sent a message to CM Punk, teasing a rematch with The Straight Edge Superstar in AEW.

Hobbs and Punk first battled it out at Rampage: Grand Slam last week, where the latter picked up his second straight win since returning to the ring. The match drew a great response, especially for Hobbs, who stood out despite sharing the ring with one of the best wrestlers of this generation.

It looks like Powerhouse Hobbs is keen to wrestle CM Punk again. Taking to Twitter, Hobbs wrote that he hasn't forgotten his loss to Punk and that he's not finished with him just yet. Check out the Team Taz member's tweet below.

Don't think I forgot. I will catch you slipping," tweeted Powerhouse Hobbs

Going by the quality of their first match, Powerhouse Hobbs and CM Punk can weave magic again in AEW. The duo could surely put up a classic if given more time with higher stakes whenever they meet again inside the squared circle.

Who will emerge as CM Punk's next opponent in AEW?

On this week's AEW Rampage, CM Punk made his intentions clear in a short video promo. The former WWE Champion stated that he's aiming to get into the ring with the best in AEW and asked someone to step up to him.

It would be intriguing to see what AEW has planned for CM Punk with Full Gear 2021, only two months away. A match with Team Taz's Ricky Starks or Hook is a possibility since Punk has vowed to take down every member of the stable.

Also Read

Do you want to see another match between CM Punk and Powerhouse Hobbs? Who should CM Punk wrestle at Full Gear 2021? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far