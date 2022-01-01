"If you have a issue with someone pick up the phone" - Powerhouse Hobbs reacts to Tony Khan-Big Swole situation 

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs has come out in defense of the promotion following Big Swole's recent comments.

Former AEW star Big Swole was recently interviewed by the Call In Show. During the explosive interview, Big Swole said that AEW has an issue with diversity, and that people were "afraid to accept it or say it". AEW President and CEO Tony Khan hit back on Twitter, defending his company and saying that he let Big Swole's contract run out because he "felt her wrestling wasn’t good enough".

Powerhouse Hobbs took to Twitter to defend the promotion. Hobbs said that he has been featured in many notable spots on the show since signing with AEW. He also thanked them for being there for him since his mother passed away earlier this year:

"I’ve been featured in some heavy a** spots since being signed to AEW as well as other minorities. Now TK has put me in spots at the right time that meant something (Punk,Christian Cage,Brian Cage and Hangman and especially running in and saving Mox) This company has been there since the passing of my mother Cody and QT played tremendous part in getting me signed. Lastly, if you have a issue with someone pick up the phone."

Jade Cargill also took to Twitter to defend AEW

AEW star Jade Cargill also took to Twitter to defend the promotion. She said she trusted AEW, having also previously turned down an offer from WWE after a tryout. Cargill also commented on her in-ring debut, where she was in a match with Shaquille O'Neal, Cody Rhodes, and Red Velvet:

Jade Cargill just defeated Thunder Rosa in the semis of the TBS title tournament. Cargill now moves on to the final where she will face former WWE star Ruby Soho.

