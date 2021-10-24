"This is the biggest match of my career" – AEW Star comments on his upcoming bout against Jon Moxley

Preston '10' of The Dark Order recently spoke about his upcoming match against Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite.

The Dark Order member will have vengeance on mind when he locks horns with the former WWE Superstar in the first round of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament next week.

Mox once squashed '10' during his feud with the late Brodie Lee last year.

While speaking on a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, The Dark Order recalled his debut match against Jon Moxley. He added that Mox broke his arm during their encounter and put him on the shelf for three months:

"This is actually my second time wrestling Moxley. So, for people who don't remember, he was my debut match in AEW. When Brodie brought me into The Dark Order, Brodie and Mox were doing like their thing for the world title then, and Moxley broke my arm on live TV. I was out of commission for like three months."

Preston '10' admitted that his upcoming match against Moxley will be the biggest of his career so far. However, he also acknowledged the significance of his TNT title opportunity against Darby Allin and trios match during the Brodie tribute show:

"This is definitely the biggest match of my career so far. I think, before this, it was probably the TNT title match I had with Darby back in Jacksonville. And then, I mean, I still think the most special match I'll have, and it will always be, was the Brodie tribute show. But this is, by far, like the as far as the what's-on-the-line, this is the biggest match of my career."

Jon Moxley issued a warning to the entire locker room this week on AEW Dynamite

During this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley appeared via vignette to build hype ahead of his upcoming match against Preston '10.'

The former WWE Superstar has promised to win the entire Eliminator Tournament and go on to challenge for the AEW World Championship. Whether he punches his ticket to the semi-finals at AEW Full Gear remains to be seen.

