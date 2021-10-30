"He tried to shorten my career" - AEW star swears that he will take revenge on Jon Moxley

Preston Vance has finally opened up about the brutal loss he suffered at the hands of Jon Moxley. The Dark Order member has now taken to Twitter to send a fierce message to his rival.

The Death Rider squashed Preston Vance in the first round of the AEW world title eliminator on this week's episode of Dynamite. Moxley ripped off his opponent's mask and bit his head, thus leaving him in unimaginable pain. The former WWE Superstar now holds two victories against Vance, with their previous contest ending in a similar fashion last year.

Taking to Twitter, Preston Vance recalled his first encounter with Jon Moxley when the latter put him on the shelf for months. The Dark Order member added that Mox couldn't put him out of commission this time around and that he would seek revenge one day:

"I’ve been in the ring with Jon Moxley two times. Both times he tried to take me out of action. He tried to shorten my career twice. One day I will get my revenge and end his. He once took me out for 3 months this time no days off. I’ll see y’all in Kansas City. #AEW #AEWDynamite" Preston Vance wrote.

Click here to check out Preston Vance's tweet, which contains graphic images of his scars.

Although fans knew that Jon Moxley would be emerging victorious against Preston Vance, many felt the squash outcome was unfair to the Dark Order member. The latter just started to pick up steam with an impressive singles record. Given his Twitter claims, it would be interesting to see if he confronts Mox somewhere down the road.

Jon Moxley will face Orange Cassidy on next week's AEW Dynamite

After pulling off a win against Preston Vance, Jon Moxley has now advanced to the semi-finals of the world title eliminator tournament. He will face Orange Cassidy on next week's episode of Dynamite.

Freshly Squeezed will be looking out to seek revenge after Moxley destroyed his friend Wheeler Yuta a few weeks ago. Meanwhile, the former WWE Superstar is laser-focused on dismantling everyone in his path. Given that the stakes will be higher for this match, both men will leave no stone unturned in punching a ticket to the finals against Bryan Danielson next month.

What do you make of Preston Vance's statement on Twitter? Sound off in the comments section below.

