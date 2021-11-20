Top heel challenges CM Punk for a match on next week's AEW Dynamite in Chicago

Veteran performer QT Marshall laid down a major challenge for a match against CM Punk at next week's AEW Dynamite. Moments later, the former WWE Champion accepted the challenge on AEW Rampage.

Next week's Dynamite would emanate from Chicago, The Straight Edge Superstar's hometown. Going by the reactions he received from the fans during his debut at Rampage on August 13th, there's little chance Marshall would have anyone favoring him over Punk.

The former WWE Champion is currently 6-0 in AEW and will hope to continue his winning ways next week. Though QT Marshall isn't having the best runs in the company at the moment, his wrestling credentials are undeniable. He would certainly put his best foot forward, pushing CM Punk to his limits.

Fans can also expect MJF or his Pinnacle stablemates to interfere in the match. Given how Punk confronted The Salt of the Earth at last week's Dynamite and refused to shake his hands, MJF has enough reasons to pick a bone with him.

There's also a possibility that instead of interfering, MJF confronts CM Punk after the match, leading to a heated verbal exchange between both men.

What else is scheduled for next week's AEW Dynamite?

There are three more intriguing matches lined up for AEW Dynamite, apart from the QT Marshall vs. CM Punk bout. Bryan Danielson will battle it out against Dark Order's Colt Cabana on next week's show.

The American Dragon is slowly embracing his dark side and could solidify his heel turn ahead of his upcoming AEW Championship match against Hangman Page. Furthermore, Thunder Rosa and Jamie Hayter would collide in the AEW TBS Championship Tournament's semi-finals.

Lastly, Cody Rhodes, PAC, and Lucha Bros would square off against FTR, Andrade El Idolo, and Malalai Black in a blockbuster eight-man tag team match.

Here's the match card for next week's AEW Dynamite:

CM Punk vs. QT Marshall Bryan Danielson vs. Colt Cabana Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter (TBS Championship semi-finals) Cody Rhodes, PAC, Lucha Bros vs. FTR, Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo

