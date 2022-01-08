Former WWE Superstar sends message to Hook ahead of match on AEW Rampage

Former WWE Superstar and AEW veteran QT Marshall has taken to social media to boast about his confidence in his "Factory" protege Aaron Solo ahead of his match with Hook on AEW Rampage.

Hook debuted in AEW in December 2020, aligning himself with Team Taz. He made his in-ring debut on the December 8th, 2021, edition of Rampage, defeating Fuego Del Sol. Despite him being a heel, fans have shown massive support for the 22-year-old since his in-ring debut.

Meanwhile, Aron Solo hasn't won a singles match since June 2021, but he has mixed it up with bouts against Bryan Danielson, Dustin Rhodes, and John Silver in recent months.

Now his mentor and leader of "The Factory," QT Marshall has taken to social media boasting about Solo's abilities.

"In celebration of @AaronSoloAEW stopping this sensation known as @730hook…I’m going to be wearing a new shirt tonight at ringside. Tune into #AEWRampage and watch #TheFactory celebrate in style!" Marshall wrote ahead of AEW Rampage.

AEW Rampage will feature a stacked card this Friday

The January 7th edition of AEW Rampage is sure to be filled with high-profile moments and matches.

Along with Hook vs. Aaron Solo, Adam Cole will take on the latest AEW signee, Jake Atlas. Riho and Ruby Soho will team up to take on the team of Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter.

Then, to cap off the night, a no-DQ trio match between the team of Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz, and Daniel Garcia and 2point0 will take place as the main event.

Coming back to Hook vs. Solo, while Marshall's new shirt might be something to celebrate, his celebrations could be premature if the Team Taz member's recent form is anything to go by.

Will Hook extend his win-loss record to 3-0? Will "The Factory" stop the hype train? The only way to find out is by tuning into AEW Rampage.

