"I don't think anyone can top the return that CM Punk had" - Renee Paquette on Punk's return in AEW (Exclusive)

Renee Paquette picked CM Punk's return to pro-wrestling in AEW as the 'Comeback of the Year' at the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

CM Punk's returned to pro wrestling last year when he shocked the world and lit up the arena in front of his hometown. While we saw several stars make comebacks, including Christian Cage, Brock Lesnar, and Becky Lynch, some would argue that Punk stands above the rest.

Macho Beard™ @Machobeard4life #1 CM Punk returns to pro wrestling after 7 years. #1 CM Punk returns to pro wrestling after 7 years. https://t.co/bdyqnm2HOa

While discussing her picks for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards' candidates for 'Comeback of the Year,' Renee Paquette seemed to echo this sentiment as she felt that no one could top that return.

"He's been gone for seven years," Paquette said. "He is essentially is and has been the heartbeat of independent wrestling and professional wrestling for so long. So, to have him be gone and have his absence but now to finally have it back. I mean, I don't think anyone can top the return that CM Punk had in Chicago, the run he's been able to have. I mean, you even look at the match he just recently had with MJF again in Chicago and you know in terms of putting over newer talent, seeing that the guy can still go, he's in great shape. He's happy, he loves wrestling again." [10:15 - 11:00]

Pacquette certainly had great things to say for her former WWE Backstage colleague and current AEW star.

Watch Renee Young talk about her journey in pro-wrestling and pick her choices in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards below:

Make your voices heard in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards as you vote for your favorite wrestlers by clicking HERE.

Which AEW or WWE Team wins Tag Team of the Year?

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_



Riddle couldn't win tonight but he and Randy Orton are leading the race for 'Tag Team of the Year'. Can Lucha Bros dethrone them to win it all? You decide!



#SKWrestlingAwards #WWE Voting at bit.ly/3oO8qN7 can give you a chance to meet Rob Van Dam!Riddle couldn't win tonight but he and Randy Orton are leading the race for 'Tag Team of the Year'. Can Lucha Bros dethrone them to win it all? You decide! #WWE Chamber Voting at bit.ly/3oO8qN7 can give you a chance to meet Rob Van Dam!Riddle couldn't win tonight but he and Randy Orton are leading the race for 'Tag Team of the Year'. Can Lucha Bros dethrone them to win it all? You decide!#SKWrestlingAwards #WWE #WWEChamber https://t.co/670484qsAx

It sounds like the SK Wrestling Awards are getting closer by the day as more and more people are voting for their favorite tag team.

On the one hand, you have RK-Bro, who have indeed won the hearts and minds of fans with their team up together. Their uncanny partnership has made them an entertaining part of RAW along with having great matches.

On the other hand, you have the Lucha Bros, who never seem to have a bad match and exhilarate fans no matter where they perform. The former AEW Tag Team Champions have been at the height of their wrestling abilities in the past year.

Who do you think will win the 'Tag Team of the Year' at the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards?

Vote Now.

If any quotes are used from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription and embed the YouTube video.

A former WWE personality remembers CM Punk's other return before his AEW one here

Edited by Debottam Saha