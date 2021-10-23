Renee Paquette reveals if she’s in talks to join AEW

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Renee Paquette has talked about the possibility of her joining AEW.

Paquette mentioned that there are a lot of opportunities for her in AEW but she won’t be setting foot in the promotion, at least for now. However, she does have a lot of friends and family in AEW and certainly believes that she can one day join the promotion.

During the conversation, Renee Paquette said that she had never spoken to Tony Khan about it and the conversation about her joining AEW never came up. Paquette mentioned that there could be a million different things that she could do in AEW.

“No, I’ve never talked to Tony Khan about it, ever. It’s never come up. I’m sure there could be a million different things that I could do there. I’m certainly open to the opportunity, I love everything they’re doing over there and obviously have lots of friends and family that happen to be working there. A lot of signs point in that direction and a lot of people are waiting for that other shoe to drop for me to show up there and do something. Maybe one day I will, but right now, I’m not. I don’t know when that will happen."

Renee Paquette added that at some point it would be a really fun experience for her. The former WWE commentator mentioned that she has not been to shows that often due to her pregnancy and right now, going to AEW is not on her calendar.

"Hopefully, at some point, I think it would be really fun to experience things in another light and to work for another wrestling company. I’ve only ever worked for WWE so it would be cool to see how things really work over there. I’ve been to shows and whatnot, but not that often because I’ve been pregnant. Maybe at some point you’ll see it, but right now it’s not on my calendar.”

Renee Paquette left WWE in 2020

Renee Paquette left WWE in 2020 after an 8-year stint with the company. The Canadian broadcaster worked with WWE as a presenter and as a commentator.

Her husband Jon Moxley, fka Dean Ambrose, is currently working for AEW after having quit WWE to join the newly inaugurated promotion.

