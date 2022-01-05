Ronda Rousey's close friend wins her first AEW match

On the most recent episode of AEW Dark, Ronda Rousey's close friend Marina Shafir picked up her first win. Shafir debuted in December and lost her first match against Kris Statlander, but has now picked up a dominating win.

Shafir met Ronda Rousey at Glendale Fighting Club, where she trained with Rousey herself. This connection, as well as knowing WWE star Shayna Baszler, is what helped her get into wrestling.

Shafir also debuted at WWE NXT where she acted as muscle for Baszler in 2018. Shafir made very few appearances in WWE and it wouldn't be a surprise for fans not to recognize her.

Other than being Rousey's close friend, Shafir is married to the current NXT Cruiserweight Champion, Roderick Strong. Strong and Shafir have been together for an undisclosed time but got engaged in 2015. The couple have one son together.

How many wrestlers on Dark end up being signed with AEW?

While AEW Dark features many, many wrestlers who might never be signed to All Elite Wrestling, there are quite a number of them who became signed. Notably Will Hobbs, Red Velvet, Top Flight, The Accalimed, and The Varsity Blondes were all once Dark exclusives.

These wrestlers stood out enough and worked hard enough to earn their contracts. Fuego del Sol is another notable name signed by AEW, although Feugo is still mainly an enhancement talent. del Sol's signing was even worked into an angle as he had to fight "The Redeemer" Miro to get a shot.

Also Read Article Continues below

Red Velvet might never have defeated Jade, but she has become a prominent wrestler on television. While other wrestlers are working hard to break through, others have gone on to face veteran wrestlers such as CM Punk and Sting. Dark is not the WWE Performance Center, wrestlers aren't trained here but they get a unique chance to prove themselves.

Hear legendary pro wrestler Dutch Mantell's take on the Swole - Tony Khan situation right here.

Edited by Roxanne Smith