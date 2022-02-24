AEW News Roundup - star accuses Arn Anderson of "violently assaulting" him, Big Swole was unhappy with her match against Britt Baker, Booker T shares his thoughts on Goldberg and Sting (23 February 2022)

AEW was thought to be entering uncertain waters after Cody Rhodes' departure. However, the promotion showed that while they honor their former EVP, business must continue to go on.

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson was accused of "assaulting" a fellow AEW star. While the details of the "assault" might have been foggy to say the least, the 63 year old is still formidable. Britt Baker broke the news after being brought up by a recently released star. The star claimed some credit for one of the most crucial moments in Baker's young career.

2x Hall of Famer Booker T also had some kind words to share about two different AEW stars. The multi-time world champion has been quite outspoken with his praise regarding All Elite Wrestling recently.

5. "He was very standoffish"- Konnan opens up about backstage run-in with AEW star Jon Moxley

WCW veteran Konnan made a few cameo appearances on AEW between 2020 and 2021. The star was notably the DJ during The Pinnacle and Inner Circle feud, where he assisted Proud N Powerful. He'd make a few appearances afterwards accompanying the tag team to the ring.

Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan opened up about meeting Jon Moxley backstage. The legend noted the "standoffish" demeanor when the two men spoke briefly during an AEW show:

"Well, because almost everybody that meets me, especially for the first time, they sit down and they talk with me,'' Konnan said. ''He [Jon Moxley] was very standoffish, like hey, what's up, and kept going. While everybody else would have stopped by and go, hey, how do you like it here? Good show, that was a good promo or, you know, I remember you from WCW. Something, small chat." (00:27)

