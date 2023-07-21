Hello and welcome to another edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you some of the hard hitting news from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

Today’s first story is about a former WWE star who has shocked everyone with his new look. The second story sees Samoa Joe shed light on his recent match with CM Punk and also about whether or not we’ve seen the last of their rivalry.

The third and final story involves Jim Ross opening up about some of the health issues he has been facing and how they have kept him away from programming. So, without further ado, let's begin today’s AEW News Roundup

Bobby Fish shows off new look

Former WWE star Bobby Fish took to Instagram to show off his new look. The former NXT Tag Team champion shaved his head bald and posted a video on social media for all his followers to see. In the video, he also addressed his upcoming match against Franco Varga at the Global Fight Pass: First Time Everrr event in Chicago, Illinois.

Fish previously had short hair and this new look will certainly add to his character if and when he decides to come back to either AEW or WWE.

Samoa Joe speaks out after loss to CM Punk

Samoa Joe and CM Punk had an intense match at AEW Collision two weeks back where the Second City Saint picked up an unlikely and first win against the Samoan Submission Machine. Joe attacked Punk after the match after initially offering to shake his hand.

Joe was talking to Ella Jay for SEScoops when he said:

"Respect? I mean, I don’t know what there is to respect there, but okay, cool. I mean, as far as, what, how he beat me? I mean, let’s call it a victory. Cool. mean, I remember when I beat him, he was passed out on the ground, so I don’t know, we must have different ideas of what conquering somebody means. But yeah, it’s cool. You know, as far as our dynamic, it’s not good and it won’t be good until we get that win straightened out."

Jim Ross wants to return to AEW next month

Former WWE commentator Jim Ross finally shed light on his health issues that have kept him away from TV for a long time. He recently spoke on his Grilling JR podcast and revealed that he would like to return to work by next month at the All In pay-per-view in London.

JR said:

"That's what I'm going to do and try to get better. I want to get back on the road. I still say my goal is Wembley, but if I get back quicker than Wembley, I'm happy to do that. I want to work." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Will we see Jim Ross return to AEW by next month? Have your say in the comments section below!

