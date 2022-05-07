AEW News Roundup: WWE legend praises Dynamite main event; Veteran wants Tony Khan to sign Impact star; Malakai Black on formation of his faction (6 May 2022)

In this week's AEW News Roundup, a former IMPACT Knockouts Champion praised the main event this week's Dynamite, while a wrestling legend wants Tony Khan to sign an ex-WWE star.

AEW wrestler Malakai Black was also interviewed on the Universal Wrestling podcast, where he opened up on a number of topics, including the formation of the House of Black.

Let's dive into the biggest news stories on AEW.

#5. DDP compares Wardlow's booking on AEW to Goldberg in WCW

AEW's Wardlow has been treated like an absolute star as he heads towards a showdown with his former employer MJF. Despite the numerous opponents that have been put in his way, Mr. Mayhem has managed to plow through the competition each week.

Diamond Dallas Page recently shared his thoughts about Wardlow's booking, praising the company for not rushing his push. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Bro Show, DDP compared Wardlow's rise in popularity to Goldberg's rise in WCW.

"That's why I love what's happening with Wardlow. I love how they are pushing him. I loved him with Cass [William Morrissey] out there. He looks great, he got his presence, and the people love him. But the push is Wardlow. It used to be fans chanting 'boring,' but then it became 'Goldberg.' And now it's with Wardlow; you can't make people do that. He's getting over," DDP said.

MJF confirmed that the much-anticipated match between him and Wardlow will indeed finally happen. The contract signing is slated for next week's Dynamite in the heel's hometown of Long Island, New York. There, The Salt of the Earth promises to reveal his conditions for the bout.

#4. Tommy Dreamer wants Tony Khan to sign Big Cass

During Wardlow's match on this week's Dynamite, MJF's handpicked opponent for his former protege turned out to be ex-WWE Superstar Big Cass, now known as W. Morrissey in IMPACT Wrestling.

The seven-feet tall giant put on a great showing against the popular Wardlow and looked good even in defeat.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, wrestling veteran and hardcore legend Tommy Dreamer praised Morrisey's AEW debut.

"I've been kinda with him [W. Morrissey] a lot through his journey. And I was happy to see him on that platform. The IMPACT wrestling fans love when he comes out. He's been in a feud with Brian Myers (...) He's had some amazing matches in his time in IMPACT Wrestling, and I'm so happy, most importantly, he's doing great in his personal life," Dreamer said.

Dreamer also wants Tony Khan to sign the former WWE Superstar whenever he becomes a free agent.

"Whether his IMPACT time is coming to an end, I hope that AEW would be smart enough to sign him because he is pure money, and you got to see how good he is last night."

It was a great comeback for the former WWE star, who left the company in 2018. Since then, William Morrissey hit the independent circuit for a while before signing with IMPACT Wrestling last year.

#3. Samoa Joe comments on the animosity between some WWE and AEW fans

AEW star Samoa Joe is not a fan of the tribalism that exists between supporters of WWE and All Elite Wrestling, especially on social media. While speaking on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, the former NXT Champion shared his honest thoughts on the issue.

“I think the arguing between the AEW and the WWE fans is ridiculous. Watch pro wrestling, you don’t need to dunk on this, it’s you taking your ego and something you have nothing involved with and trying to start a conflict with something else. I mean, watch what you watch and enjoy what you want to enjoy," said Samoa Joe.

He added that there is no war between the companies, and the real war is wrestlers trying to entertain fans.

"So I know you have this glorified view of what this sport is, you think we line up on each side and say ‘ahhhhhh.’ But the real war is us trying to entertain you people, not this ridiculousness between you all.”

Samoa Joe recently made his debut for AEW as he defeated Minoru Suzuki for the ROH TV Title. Before that, he returned to ROH at the Supercard of Honor pay-per-view.

#2. Mickie James praises the AEW Dynamite main event match for the undisputed ROH Women's Championship

The ROH Women's Championship headlined this week's Dynamite as Deonna Purrazzo, and Mercedes Martinez battled to become the undisputed champion.

Earlier, Martinez captured the interim title at Supercard of Honor, defeating AEW Dark regular Willow Nightingale, while Virtuosa defeated Rok-C back in January and added the ROH Women's Title to her AAA Reina de Reinas Title.

Former WWE and IMPACT women's champion Mickie James shared her high praise for the main event of AEW Dynamite last night, posting on Twitter about the match and even congratulating her bitter rival Purrazzo.

#1. Malakai Black discusses the formation of his faction

Malakai Black and his House of Black stable have terrorized the AEW roster since bringing on the likes of Brody King and Buddy Matthews to the fold. On the Universal Wrestling Podcast, Malakai touched on how the faction came to be and his connection with each member.

"I have Buddy Murphy, who might not be known for a guy who's really smart in terms of creativity, but he has these little gems that make me go, 'You're actually right, that's an interesting approach to something.'," Black said. [H/T Fightful]

As for Brody King, their history dates back to the independent circuit, where they were both tag team partners in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.

"He [Brody King] brings in a different flavor because he has a different style than anyone I've tagged or worked with. I've worked with bigger dudes who are strike-heavy, but he draws his inspiration from different things. This blend of people who make the House of Black a unique and different aesthetic, energy, and vibe. I'm really content with that part of the process, with what we're amplified as and what we present to the audience, with the aesthetic and entrance. That part, at least, gives me a lot of satisfaction."

The House of Black has mostly feuded with the Death Triangle, which consists of PAC, Rey Fenix, and Penta Oscuro. It also seems like they are planting the seeds for Julia Hart of the Varsity Blonds to join the faction.

