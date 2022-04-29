AEW News Roundup: Adam Cole calls out top NJPW champion; Sammy Guevara teases plans after TNT title loss; tag team star responds to praise for Dynamite match (29 April, 2022)

On this week's edition of the AEW News Roundup, the build for the Forbidden Door PPV, which is jointly promoted by All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling, has begun.

The Elite's Adam Cole has called out a top NJPW star for a potential dream match. Additionally, Sammy Guevara revealed his future plans after his huge loss on this week's Dynamite.

Finally, a battle between tag team partners has garnered praise amongst wrestlers and fans alike. We'll take a look at the reaction to the bout and more below.

#5. Adam Cole calls out top NJPW Champion for potential Forbidden Door dream match

With the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on the horizon, wrestlers from both AEW and NJPW are starting to call each other out and plant seeds for potential interpromotional matches.

One such star is The Elite's Adam Cole, who immediately called out the biggest star in New Japan, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada. With the former NXT star expounding upon his career's success in recent weeks, it's fitting that he would want to play a major role at the event.

On the April 20th edition of Dynamite, Cole interrupted Tony Khan's grand announcement and took it upon himself to reveal details about AEW and NJPW's supershow scheduled for June 26th. He went on to introduce Bullet Club leader Jay White during the segment.

In an interview with Stephanie Chase, the Panama City Playboy gave his reason for wanting to face the Rainmaker:

“I’ve never had a singles match with Okada, I’ve wrestled Okada before in like a six-man tag team match in Ring of Honor, but we barely had any interaction together. I’ve wrestled Tanahashi, I just wrestled Ishii, which was really cool, wrestled Jushin Liger, YOSHI-HASHI, like so many different guys. But I would love a classic one-on-one singles match with Okada at some point. That would be really cool.”

The former Undisputed Era leader also detailed the excitement in the AEW locker room regarding the Forbidden Door event ever since it was announced:

“As far as in the locker room, everyone is so stoked for this. Again, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has some of the best pro wrestlers on the planet. I know a lot of people who do watch AEW also watch New Japan Pro-Wrestling. And there’s a lot of people who watch one or the other. There are some people that have never watched AEW that just support New Japan, and there are some people that just watch AEW and have never seen New Japan before," said Cole. (H/T Mandatory).

Having wrestled in Japan previously, Cole will be familiar with the Strong Style mentality the Japanese wrestlers will bring. After defeating Tomohiro Ishii on last week's AEW Rampage, it seems like he has his eyes set on bigger fish across the pond.

#4. NJPW President Takami Ohbari praises partnership with AEW and Tony Khan

Speaking of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the company's president Takami Ohbari has praised the ongoing relationship with Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling.

Under Ohbari's leadership, NJPW and AEW began a partnership in February 2021 which has seen stars from each company make appearances for the other.

New Japan stars like Kenta, Tomohiro Ishii, Minoru Suzuki, and Jay White have appeared on Dynamite while AEW wrestlers such as Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Lance Archer have competed at a number of New Japan events.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Ohbari opened up about the reason behind their partnership:

"At this point in time, with AEW and their tremendous talent getting increasing notice around the world, including among Japanese fans, they make the ideal partner for us to do just that and to unite fans worldwide," Ohbari said.

Ohbari went on to hint that a follow-up featuring AEW and NJPW wrestlers hosted in Japan could be the "next step" after the inaugural Forbidden Door event in Chicago.

“If Japanese fans are invested in this event and the demand is there, then there will absolutely be the impetus for us to take the next step of holding an event in Japan,” he said.

The cross-promotional supershow promises to be an exciting event for pro wrestling fans both in North America and Japan, as well as a chance to witness stars from both companies achieve exposure on a higher level.

#3. FTR member Dax Harwood responds to praise for his Dynamite match against tag team partner Cash Wheeler

The match between FTR partners Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to qualify for the Owen Hart Cup Tournament has been praised by fans and wrestlers alike. The bout was an unapologetic homage to old school wrestling and a tribute to the Hart family.

After a competitive back-and-forth bout, Harwood captured the victory with an unexpected inside cradle pin.

One of the veterans who praised the match was AEW star Dustin Rhodes, who declared that it was the perfect example of a pro wrestling match and urged fans and even non-fans to check it out.

Harwood responded to the kind words with a heartfelt message of his own. The former AEW Tag Team Champion wrote that Dustin's message made him emotional and added that he loved him:

"Dustin, I’m all cried out! Don’t make me cry again!! Love you."

This is not the first time that FTR has received praise from wrestling legends. WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart personally messaged Harwood to congratulate them and the Young Bucks after their outstanding match on Dynamite a number of weeks back, as detailed by Harwood on a recent episode of "The Sessions with Renee Paquette":

“I mean he texted me right after the Young Bucks match and said ‘Really enjoyed your match with The Young Bucks, first time I ever really got to watch them, great pace, great action, brilliant timing, kudos to all, best tag team in the business today. Bret.’ And he put the smiley face emoji with the sunglasses on,” said Harwood. (44:25)

It's wonderful to see FTR finally getting recognition and praise from fans and the wrestling industry as a whole for their work. After an underwhelming start in AEW, they have become the most popular tag team in the company. It now seems only a matter of time before they regain the AEW Tag Team titles once more.

#2. Sammy Guevara teases next big plans after TNT Championship loss

sammy guevara @sammyguevara I can’t be a 4x TNT Champ without losing it the 3rd time. I’ll be back. #BeMAD I can’t be a 4x TNT Champ without losing it the 3rd time. I’ll be back. #BeMAD https://t.co/iTXi9pdfx3

Sammy Guevara is down but not out. Less than two weeks after becoming a three-time TNT Champion, the Spanish God lost his title in the ladder match main event on this week's AEW Dynamite.

It was not Sammy's night. Though he had help from his partner Tay Conti, Scorpio Sky showed resilience and regained the title with an assist from Paige Van Zant and Dan Lambert.

Following his loss, Guevara teased coming after the TNT Championship once again. Taking to Twitter, the 28-year-old wrote:

"I can’t be a 4x TNT Champ without losing it the 3rd time. I’ll be back #BeMAD" Guevara tweeted.

While his latest reign was the shortest in the title's history, it seems that the former Inner Circle member wants to become the most decorated TNT Champion of all time with the most number of reigns.

#1. MJF hints at former WWE Superstar's potential AEW debut next week

The feud between MJF and Wardlow continues to heat up. The Butcher and now Lance Archer have failed to take the War Dog out of commission, and it seems like the Pinnacle leader is looking outside the promotion for help next week.

After the latest Wardlow victory on Dynamite, MJF stood backstage with Shawn Spears and called a mystery person. Friedman informed them that he would pay six figures for one match and ended the promo with the line "you can't teach that".

That phrase is, of course, heavily associated with former WWE Superstars Enzo Amore and Big Cass.

Big Cass, now known as W. Morrissey, is currently working for IMPACT Wrestling and towers over Wardlow at 6'10". With many AEW fans familiar with the history of Morrissey, speculation is rampant that he is the next in line to try and take down Wardlow on MJF's behalf.

