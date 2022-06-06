AEW News Roundup: Brock Lesnar praised by wrestling veteran, WWE Hall of Famer reacts to MJF pipe-bomb, former star claims to be the next Rock (06 June 2022)

AEW recently broke the wrestling world with the help of MJF's explosive Dynamite promo. However, Friedman is not the only star that has made waves in the wrestling industry.

The promotion has notably crossed with several WWE Superstars, as many wrestlers have commented on various notable events. Continue reading as we break down today's AEW News Roundup.

5. Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell believes Wardlow is not ready to be a world champion yet

Wardlow is currently one of the hottest stars on the AEW roster.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the legendary Dutch Mantell spoke about Wardlow's career. He noted that while the star has already had a lot of success, he shouldn't capture the AEW World Championship anytime soon.

"He is not ready. Wardlow isn't ready to be a world champion. Not at all. You could kill Wardlow but make him the new champion." (30.55-31.17)

Wardlow will most likely go after the TNT Championship before the World Championship. However, fans will still not want to miss out on The War Dog's journey from here on out.

4. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray thinks MJF's promo is a beautiful story

During the most recent Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray reacted to MJF's pipe-bomb promo and praised the angle.

"If has to go out there and he started saying things that he wasn't supposed to say, then they'd cut his mic a lot earlier. They'd go to black in an instant, they'd throw in the commercials in an instant. This is a beautiful part of this story." (40:16 - 40:37)

The legend also pointed out that Khan knowingly put MJF on television, and fans saw what the promotion wanted them to see.

"If Tony Khan is putting a live microphone in MJF's hand and allowing him to go out there and say what he wants to say, then what we're seeing is in the context of sports entertainment." (39:50 - 40:15)

The angle is likely far from over. AEW has either begun one of its most memorable stories or lost one of its biggest future stars.

3. Disco Inferno slams TBS Championship match at Double or Nothing

Jade Cargill and Anna Jay clashed at Double or Nothing.

While speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, WCW veteran Disco Inferno voiced his displeasure towards the TBS Championship match at AEW Double or Nothing.

"This was not good, I’d love to know what [Dave] Meltzer’s rating for this match was because this had missed spot after missed spot. There was a spot were Anna Jay was on the apron, Cargill was in the ring and Anna Jay does a back kick, and it was very slow and she lightly slapped her leg it looked so phony." (11:41 - 12:05)

Notably, the bout only scored a mere 1.75 stars out of five on Meltzer's Newsletter, making it the lowest-rated match of Double or Nothing. Cargill seems to be running out of competitors, but hopefully, with the addition of Athena (FKA Ember Moon), the TBS Championship scene will be revitalized.

2. Paul Wight (FKA Big Show) thinks Brock Lesnar is one of the best backstage since Hulk Hogan

Allan @allan_cheapshot I still marvel at the strength of Brock Lesnar.



Here he is, hitting a running Powerbomb on a 500lb giant.



Big Show's head just bounced off the mat like a basketball. Gee Whiz. I still marvel at the strength of Brock Lesnar.Here he is, hitting a running Powerbomb on a 500lb giant.Big Show's head just bounced off the mat like a basketball. Gee Whiz. https://t.co/3UBLSXVXpk

During an interview with Submission Radio, AEW's Paul Wight opened up about Hulk Hogan's backstage presence. The legendary wrestler then compared Lesnar to Hogan, noting how scared stars were when Brock walked into the locker room.

“I would see Brock walk in the buildings when he came back after the UFC stuff and people would flatten themselves against the walls because they were so intimidated by Brock. He’s one of the most honest people you’ll ever meet in your life because if he likes you, he likes you and if he don’t, he just doesn’t mess with you.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

While it's unlikely that Brock will ever make his way into AEW, another future star might walk into the locker room and remind Wight of the former WWE Champion.

1. Former AEW star Joey Janela hints at following The Rock into Hollywood

The Rock, in his "Hollywood" gimmick.

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet, the former AEW star jokingly said he'll be following WWE Legend, The Rock into Hollywood.

"I'm the next Rock, that's what they're saying. That's what all the girls are saying. That's why I'm getting the teeth done because I'm gonna break into acting right now, I'm gonna be the next Rock. I'm gonna make a couple of bad movies, until I find my flow and become that Hollywood hunk." (0:14 - 0:28)

The Rock has become one of the biggest names in Hollywood, surpassing the likes of Hulk Hogan on the silver screen. Other wrestlers such as John Cena and Batista have also enjoyed success at the movies, meaning there could be some hope for The Bad Boy.

