AEW News Roundup: Jeff Hardy praises former TNT Champion, Mark Henry praised by top heel, Dark Order member wants dream match with Kenny Omega (24 March 2022)

AEW has come off two major title changes in the past two weeks. Sammy Guevara was dethroned by Scorpio Sky, who has been undefeated for a year. Britt Baker was also finally pinned by her long-term foe Thunder Rosa.

New stars are now making their mark on the brand. Amongst all the thrilling changes, the company has been breaking news as usual.

Kenny Omega might still be recovering, but has already been cited as the dream opponent for an AEW star. Jeff Hardy praised a former TNT Champion, whom he relates to on many levels. Brodie Lee still inspires wrestlers nearly two years after his untimely passing.

#5. Jeff Hardy relates to Darby Allin

Jeff and Darby share similarities in the ring

Jeff Hardy recently appeared on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. Brother Nero would recall first meeting Darby Allin, whom he immediately took to.

"We talked about skateboarding, motocross, he showed me the thing he did for the video with the car," said Jeff Hardy. We were talking about if a pro wrestler has ever backflipped a dirt bike and maybe you could be the first one. I think I could do it if I came into a foam pit and had some training."

Hardy praised the former TNT Champion and quoted Matt on the destructive force of the "Coffin Drop."

"The way he does that suicide dive. Matt’s told me how it feels to take it, it’s like a bullet coming at you."(H/T: WrestlingInc)

#4. Powerhouse Hobbs praised Mark Henry

PowerHouse HOBBS @TrueWillieHobbs 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 I just close my mouth and open my ears TheMarkHenry @TheMarkHenry Hard work pays off. I watched diet change and work change! twitter.com/truewilliehobb… Hard work pays off. I watched diet change and work change! twitter.com/truewilliehobb… You’ve gone above and beyond for me🏾 I just close my mouth and open my ears twitter.com/themarkhenry/s… You’ve gone above and beyond for me 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 I just close my mouth and open my ears twitter.com/themarkhenry/s…

Powerhouse Hobbs has completely transformed his body from how he appeared during his debut. The star took to Twitter to post about the amazing 18-month difference.

Mark Henry, who Hobbs considers a mentor, praised the star for his hard work. This prompted Team Taz's Powerhouse to humbly thank Henry for his support in his journey.

#3. Brodie Lee's passing made Colt Cabana stay with the Dark Order

The Dark Order dominated AEW after Brodie's championship win

AEW might have lost one of the most beloved wrestlers in the industry, but his legacy continues to touch those he left behind.

Dark Order member Colt Cabana recently appeared on the Going Broadway podcast and revealed how thankful he was to meet Brodie Lee.

"If I did not sign with AEW, I would not have spent any time with Brodie," Cabana said. "Luckily I was able to be there with him and then involved with him. His passing literally made me stay with a group that had now become my best friends in the industry and people that I love. Circumstances has it that I’m stuck in the vortex of the Dark Order." (H/T Wrestling Headlines).

2. Andrade "El Idolo" called Matt Hardy "stinky" on Twitter

Last night on AEW Dynamite, The Hardys teamed up with Sting and Darby Allin to face the Andrade Family Office. The AFO suffered a crushing defeat to their opponents.

Regardless of his interference during the match, Andrade still took to Twitter to praise his team while taking a petty jab at Matt Hardy.

1. Colt Cabana wants to face former AEW Champion Kenny Omega during his younger years

Kenny Omega vs Haruka, circa 2011

Former AEW Champion Kenny Omega has had a long career. The star became immensely popular during his Japan stint. His level of fame in the East was so immense that fans before 2019 would have doubted that he'd ever return to the West.

During his stint in Stardome, Omega was involved in many odd matches, from fighting a CGI creature to wrestling Haruka, a 9-year-old wrestler. In an appearance on the Going Broadway podcast, Colt Cabana noted that this version of Kenny is the version he wants to wrestle.

"That creative aspect of Kenny is great. I don't want to have the Okada match with Kenny Omega. A lot of wrestlers want that with Kenny. I want the girl match,," said Cabana (H/T: Fightful).

Since Haruka will be 20 years old today, there's a real possibility that the star could debut in AEW and have a rematch with Kenny Omega.

