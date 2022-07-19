AEW News Roundup: Top Champion completely obliterates Goldberg's 24-year-old record, wrestling critic slams Wardlow's recent booking (19 July 2022)

AEW is heading into Fyter Fest Week Two with a stacked Dynamite match card, and the All Elite Wrestling news cycle is abuzz as a result.

During last week's Dynamite and Rampage, fans got to witness Swerve in Our Glory pick up their first championship in the promotion and build towards ROH's next pay-per-view. With so many explosive stories on the horizon, what could happen next in AEW?

Continue reading as we break down three of the top news stories over the past 24 hours for your convenience in today's AEW News Roundup.

#3 Wrestling veteran Konnan slams AEW for their booking of The Varsity Blonds

Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison have teamed up in AEW since they first joined the promotion. Fans have often praised the duo for their in-ring skills. Additionally, despite the team's moderate success, Pillman Jr. has been involved in a handful of segments with stars like Jon Moxley and MJF.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan reviewed the latest episode of Dynamite that featured the duo. While the WCW veteran praised Christian Cage's new heel persona, he questioned why The Varsity Blonds were used to elevate Luchasaurus.

"Those two guys are buried worst than the Earth's crust. It's incredible how many times he [Christian] insulted him and Pillman would pretend he's taking off his shirt and was going to go after him. Like a self-check."(14:58 onward)

Konnan suggested that Cage has been training Luchasaurus and teaching him how to squash talent.

"I guarantee that Christian is coaching Luchasaurus because I think since he's been doing these squash matches. He's doing exactly what he should be doing which is just power moves on the guy and the match is over." (13:48 onward)

Christian and Luchasaurus' tandem has been praised by fans online, especially for their portrayal on TV compared to Jurassic Express' reign as champions.

#2 Jim Cornette recently criticized AEW for booking Wardlow's first defense against Orange Cassidy

Wardlow, moments after his victory during last week's Dynamite.

Wardlow has enjoyed a significant payoff after some long-term booking in AEW. The star initially joined the promotion as an enforcer for MJF and mainly served as a bodyguard to Friedman, with a few matches in between. The star soon shattered this perception when he turned on his former "employer" and powerbombed his way to the TNT Championship.

During the most recent Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager expressed his displeasure at the new champion defending his belt against Orange Cassidy.

"They actually booked Wardlow against the company mascot, our little dog 'Pockets' and I'm not going to talk about the match because it wasn't a match, it was a masturb****ry, self-indulgent fantasy by the puddin' gang," Cornette said. (0:35 onward)

Orange Cassidy has been with AEW since its inception. While the star has quite the fan following, critics like Jim Cornette have often bashed his in-ring skills. .

#3 TBS Champion Jade Cargill recently surpassed Goldberg's WCW undefeated record

Jade Cargill debuted in AEW back in November 2021 and quickly claimed the TBS Championship. So far, she hasn't suffered a single defeat, currently standing at 34 victories overall. Similar to Cargill, Goldberg dominated WCW during the late 1990s for 462 days with 173 wins.

AEW recently took to Twitter to share the news of Cargill's streak, which is currently recognized as 500 days without a loss.

Cargill has often been compared to legendary wrestlers like Goldberg and Chyna, but the star has been assertive about forging her own legacy instead. Fans will simply have to stay tuned to see if her streak continues.

