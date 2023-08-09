AEW News Roundup: WWE veteran refuses to come out of retirement; Former UFC star interested in working under Triple H's regime

Welcome to another edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the hardest-hitting news from the world of All Elite.

In our first story, we will focus on how popular AEW star Anthony Bowens, who is a part of The Acclaimed and idolizes one of the biggest names in WWE. For the second story, we will turn our attention to a big name from the world of UFC, who also appeared on AEW, and how he now wants to follow in Ronda Rousey’s footsteps and make his name in the WWE.

For the third and final story, we will look at how a WWE legend refused to come out of retirement while answering a fan question.

All that and more on the latest news roundup.

#3. AEW’s Anthony Bowens wants to follow in The Rock’s footsteps

Anthony Bowens is one of the most charismatic wrestlers in AEW, and it is not hard to see why. He has great in-ring technique and is great on the mic too, which adds to his character. Bowens recently mentioned that while he loves wrestling and will do it as long as his body permits, he would love to explore the world of Hollywood and cited WWE legend The Rock as an example.

Speaking with Chris Distefano on Chris Distefano Presents: Chrissy Chaos, Bowens said:

"I want that crossover, mainstream appeal. I love professional wrestling and want to do it until I can't do it any longer, but everybody's body has an expiration date. I've done a bunch of commercials over the last couple of years, modeling, just moved to Los Angeles to start building that foundation for later after wrestling. That is the goal. I've always wanted to be a guy like Dwayne [Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock].”

#2. Jorge Masvidal wants to come to WWE

Jorge Masvidal is a huge name in the world of UFC, and he also made a few appearances in AEW, where he took on Chris Jericho and his stable. Since Jorge is done with UFC, he recently revealed that he would love to foray into the world of wrestling full-time and work for WWE.

Speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Masvidal said:

“If the shoe fits, wear it. I’m very busy, but if the compensation makes sense, then let’s do it (…). If the WWE wants a savage like me, then sign me up. I’ll go over to WWE and domesticate those guys. I love fighting. If I go to WWE, I’ll put a hurting on them every night. I’ll torture them, make life f**king hell for all of them. No one over there can beat me.”

#1. Taz wants to stay retired

Taz was once one of the most feared names in the world of wrestling. The Human Suplex Machine was a great performer in the ring and relied on brute force to bring his opponents down. His son, Hook, has been one of the young shining lights in AEW and is involved in a feud with Jack Perry.

Jack Perry turned heel and attacked Hook at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door II and attacked the latter mercilessly. Taz, while he saw all that from the commentary desk, refused to get involved, and while replying to a fan about the same, seemingly suggested that he is happily retired.

taz @OfficialTAZ

"Nah, I'm happily retired from [in-ring] wars. 55 years old bro! I'm not one of those ex-wrestlers that needs "one more match". That's not my style, I know my role (get over talent/stories @ desk) & Ive always been very happy with that."

He tweeted:

"Nah, I’m happily retired from [in-ring] wars. 55 years old bro! I’m not one of those ex-wrestlers that needs “one more match”. That’s not my style, I know my role (get over talent/stories @ desk) & Ive always been very happy with that."

