"I don’t feel like that time was wasted" - Ruby Soho comments on partnership with popular WWE Superstar

Before her TBS Title match, Ruby Soho sat down with the New York Post's Joseph Staszewski for a quick interview.

Staszewski asked her about the championship opportunities she had in WWE and how, surprisingly, the Riott Squad never won tag team gold. Soho took a moment to praise not only the WWE roster but also her friend, Liv Morgan:

"Honestly, I don’t know. We had such a talented roster over there and so many amazing women. I just know that Liv [Morgan] and I at the time were just trying to be the best possible tag team we could be, and honestly that was some of my favorite times was being able to share a ring with her and be able to learn and grow with her. So I don’t feel like that time was wasted by any sense of the word. I learned so much about tag team wrestling during that time and I got to experience it with one of my best friends."

Even with her fan-favorite status, Ruby Soho didn't pick up a single title in WWE. Although she seems to fall short of winning each time, the former Riott Squad member has been booked a lot stronger in AEW.

Could Ruby Soho become a champion in AEW?

The current AEW Women's Champion, Britt Baker, has a lot of enemies. Baker has repeatedly attacked Ruby Soho and could regret her actions in the long run.

Soho is definitely being built up as a champion, much like in the manner Darby Allin was. Allin is far more brooding, but both stars are unrelentless underdogs.

Also Read Article Continues below

Once she recovers from her recent loss at the hands of Jade Cargill, Soho should get back at fighting hard to win AEW gold in 2022.

Hear legendary pro wrestler Dutch Mantell's take on the Swole - Tony Khan situation right here.

Edited by Kartik Arry