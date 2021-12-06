"Tonight was a dream" - Ruby Soho shares touching message after losing inter-gender match to former WWE star

AEW star Ruby Soho recently sent a message following her loss to Alex Shelley at indie promotion Beyond Wrestling's Fete Forever event.

Soho challenged Shelley for the IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship at the 5th December show. Despite putting up a valiant effort and taking the IMPACT Wrestling veteran to the limit, the AEW star eventually fell short.

Taking to Twitter, Ruby Soho sent a heartfelt message, thanking Beyond Wrestling and Shelley. Furthermore, the former leader of the Riott Squad stated that wrestling at the show felt like a dream to her. Check out Soho's tweet below:

"Thank you @beyondwrestling and @fakekinkade. Tonight was a dream!" tweeted Ruby Soho

Though Soho fell short against Shelley, she has another high-profile inter-gender match lined up on December 30th. At AAA Pro Wrestling's Unstoppable 2021 event, Ruby Soho will compete against former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander.

The bout will go down on the same date as Soho's last match for the promotion back in 2016. The AEW star had herself laid out the challenge for the clash, with Alexander not thinking twice before accepting it.

Ruby Soho also has her sights set on winning the AEW TBS Championship

On last week's AEW Dynamite, Soho defeated Kris Statlander. The former WWE Superstar advanced to the AEW TBS Championship Tournament's semi-finals after securing the win over Statlander.

She's now staring at her toughest competition in the tournament yet, against the former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose. Though it won't be an easy ride for Soho, she's the favorite to win and make her way to the championship bout against Jade Cargill or Thunder Rosa.

