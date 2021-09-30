“Her presence in the ring is astounding”- Ruby Soho heaps praise on former AEW Women's Champion

Ruby Soho recently discussed her potential opponents on the AEW roster. She went on to praise former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose in an interview with Bleacher Report.

Soho discussed how she has a history with a majority of the female wrestlers in the locker room. She then spoke about Nyla Rose, someone that she hadn't faced before. The former WWE Superstar added that she is super impressed with the work that the former AEW Women's Champion has done in AEW so far.

"I have a history with a lot of the women there. I’ve either known them for quite some time or I have worked with them previously. As far as people that I haven’t got a chance to step in the ring with, one of the people I noticed right off the bat is Nyla Rose. Her presence in the ring is just astounding to me. When she’s around, she makes her presence known, and she has carried herself incredibly well. I am super-impressed by the work that she’s done here in AEW," said Ruby Soho.

Former WWE superstar Ruby Soho made a stellar AEW debut at All Out as she ended up winning the casino battle royale match that night. That victory placed her right into the world title frame as she ended up challenging the AEW women's champion, Dr. Britt Baker. The duo locked horns in the recently concluded AEW Grand Slam show and Ruby ended up on the losing side.

Ruby Soho wants to prove herself in AEW

Even after wrestling for over 11 years, Ruby Soho recently stated that she wanted to prove herself and to the world. This new chapter in AEW could just be the perfect launching pad for her aims. She stated that she has found a new level of confidence because of the AEW brand and its fans.

Despite Ruby failing to win the title from Dr Britt Baker at AEW Grandslam, fans were happy with her performance on the night. It is not yet clear whether Soho will get another chance at the title in the coming weeks. But it wouldn't be a bad match to watch as fans have great expectations from both Baker and Soho.

