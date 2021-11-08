Ruby Soho spotted with current WWE Superstar

AEW star Ruby Soho has reunited with Liv Morgan. Taking to Instagram, Morgan shared a story where she was spotted with Soho at an airport.

Ruby Soho and Liv Morgan were colleagues during their time together in WWE. They were part of The Riott Squad faction before Soho was let go by Vince McMahon's promotion.

Liv Morgan and Ruby Soho were spotted together at an airport

Taking to Twitter, Liv Morgan herself also tweeted out, 'Just crossed paths with @realrubysoho at the airport.'

Soho also had this to say on Twitter following her reunion with Morgan:

WWE Superstar Bayley also reacted to Liv Morgan and Ruby Soho's reunion:

Ruby Soho and Liv Morgan's current runs in AEW and WWE respectively

Ruby Soho made her AEW debut at the All Out 2021 pay-per-view. During the event, she entered the Casino Battle Royal as the 'Joker' and also won the match.

In doing so, she earned herself a title shot against the reigning AEW Women's World Champion, Britt Baker. However, she failed to capture the title at Grand Slam following interference from Baker's allies Jamie Hayter and Rebel.

Following her unsuccessful attempt to win the AEW Women's World Championship, Soho entered the TBS Women's Championship tournament, where she faced Penelope Ford in the first round and defeated her.

On the other hand, Liv Morgan also entered a tournament in the form of WWE's Queen's Crown. However, she lost to Carmella in the first round, and it caused a lot of backlash within the WWE Universe.

As things stand, Morgan recently entered into a storyline with Becky Lynch on the Red brand, and it looks like the two women could square off against one another for the RAW Women's Championship.

