"Halloween starter pack" - Ruby Soho takes a massive shot at female AEW star

Ahead of their match at AEW Rampage, Ruby Soho and The Bunny fired verbal shots at each other on Twitter.

Both The Bunny and Ruby Soho will be in contention for the upcoming TBS Championship. They are set to go one on one on AEW Rampage.

Bunny tweeted that she won't let the former Ruby Riott steal her shot at the TBS Championship and took a swipe at her WWE career:

The Bunny started the war of words

Never one to back down from a verbal jostle, Ruby Soho snapped back at her opponent. The Runaway called back to their confrontation at All Out during the Women's Casino Battle Royale before mocking her character:

Ruby Soho came back with taunts of her own

The final shot came from The Bunny, who mocked the former WWE superstar for her theme song:

The Bunny seems to have fired the final shot in this Twitter spat

The match came out of the blue, but certainly has heat now and should make the clash on Friday even more intriguing.

Jamie Hayter also chimed in on the verbal altercation between the two AEW stars.

AEW's Ruby Soho sent a heartfelt message to the IInspiration fka the IIconics

Former WWE women's tag team champions The IIconics have signed for IMPACT Wrestling and will now be known as The IInspiration.

Upon learning of this development, Ruby Soho sent a heartfelt message to the Australian duo on Twitter.

"Such a perfect name! They are an IInspiration to everyone they work with! Unbelievably happy for two of my favorite wrestlers!" tweeted Ruby Soho.

The IIconics and the Riott Squad feuded in WWE with their most notable match coming at the WWE Payback 2020 Kickoff Show. Ruby Soho and Liv Morgan emerged victorious in a match that went on for nearly 10 minutes.

