Former WWE veteran gives an honest opinion on CM Punk's return to pro wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Sabu recently shared his sentiments about seeing CM Punk return to pro wrestling at AEW earlier this year.

During the August 20 episode of AEW Rampage: The First Dance, Punk set the wrestling world ablaze by making his comeback to the wrestling business for the first time since walking out of WWE in 2014. It instantly became one of the colossal moments of 2021, possibly the decade. It was a sight to behold for die-hard wrestling fans who went emotional that night.

While speaking to PTM’s Vinny Vegas, Sabu believes Punk's return has brought the spotlight back into the business. The veteran also called The Straight Edge Superstar a 'good worker in the ring.'

Sabu then recalled the time when the AEW star picked him up from the airport:

"Oh, it's good [On CM Punk returning to pro wrestling]. It's good anything that would bring spotlight back on wrestling again. He's a good worker, and I like him. When I was in WWE, I rode with him. He picked me up from the airport first time. Anyways, I think he is good for business," Sabu said.

As rip-roaring as the entire moment was, the 43-year old star rationalized his absence from pro wrestling that night. CM Punk explained that he felt sick, both physically and mentally, during the tail end of his career in Vince McMahon's promotion.

The Second City Saint claimed that he almost lost his passion for the business where he once aspired to reach stardom. Regardless, Punk is now rewriting what could be the final chapter of his pro wrestling career.

CM Punk hasn't had a desirable start to his career at AEW

CM Punk didn't make the choicest start to his AEW career as one would have anticipated. Though he has embarked on a winning streak in the singles competition, most of Punk's matches have come against a string of underwhelming opponents.

However, his ongoing feud with MJF has garnered massive social media attention.

CM Punk kept his winning streak intact this week when he teamed up with Sting and Darby Allin to defeat MJF and the FTR on the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite.

It should be intriguing to see what the company has in store for him as 2022 fast approaches.

