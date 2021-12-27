AEW star Sammy Guevara sends a heartfelt message for the late Brodie Lee on his death anniversary

AEW star Sammy Guevara firmly believes that the late great Brode Lee was the greatest TNT Champion in the promotion's history.

26th December marked Lee's first death anniversary, having passed away due to a lung issue in 2020. His sudden passing had sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling business, with stars from WWE, AEW, and other promotions coming together to mourn Brodie Lee's loss.

Now, a year after his death, many of Lee's former colleagues have remembered him, one among them being Sammy Guevara. The Spanish God took to Twitter to share a throwback picture with Brodie Lee. Alongside the photo, the AEW star also wrote a caption, saying Lee was the greatest TNT Champion of all time.

Check out Sammy Guevara's tweet here:

"The Greatest TNT Champion!" tweeted Guevara.

Despite a short reign, Brodie Lee's run with the TNT Championship was one of the most memorable ones in AEW. He had first won the title in one of the most shocking squash matches on AEW Dynamite, where he decimated and crushed Cody Rhodes.

Though Lee defended his title successfully only twice, his TNT Championship run played a vital role in bringing legitimacy to the title.

Brodie Lee had single-handedly revived Dark Order in AEW

Winning the TNT Championship wasn't the only notable accomplishment of Brodie Lee's AEW career. Upon his debut for the company in March 2020, Lee assumed the leadership of a struggling Dark Order, a stable which many of AEW's fans had written off as irrelevant.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion shined as the faction's leader, engaging in several memorable segments on AEW's programming and the YouTube show, Being The Elite. Lee's hilarious interactions with John Silver, Evil Uno, and more endeared them to AEW's fanbase.

Today, Dark Order is one of the most beloved stables in the company, and a lot of credit for putting the faction on the map goes to The Exalted One.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think Brodie Lee was the greatest TNT Champion of all time in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE veteran had extremely high praise for AEW legend Billy Gunn. Catch it here. Don't miss out.

Edited by Alan John