"His eyes were turning back towards it"- WWE star recalls the moment when he knew CM Punk would return to pro wrestling

Samoa Joe recently gave his honest opinion about CM Punk's AEW debut and claimed that he knew The Straight Edge Superstar would eventually return to the squared circle.

CM Punk and Samoa Joe are no strangers to each other. Both men have had memorable matches over the years, which fans still remember to this day. But the two stars never faced off in a WWE ring. Joe spent the majority of his wrestling career thriving in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. Meanwhile, CM Punk enjoyed a lot of success in Vince McMahon's promotion before his controversial exit in 2014.

The Second City Saint recently took the internet by storm after making a jaw-dropping return to professional wrestling at AEW a few months ago.

While speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, Samoa Joe stated that the moment Punk took the job on the FS1 show, WWE Backstage, he knew The Best in the World would return to the ring someday. The three-time NXT Champion then explained that believes CM Punk is excited to be a part of the AEW roster, and he's happy for him.

"If I know one thing about Punk, [it's that] if he's out on something, he's out on it," said Samoa Joe. "You won't see him being around it, you won't see him looking at it, you won't see him staring at it, it's out of his life and the minute I saw him on the FOX set, I knew his eyes were turning back towards it."

"I think he was just looking for the right place at the right time and he wanted to be happy with it and I think he is," Joe continued. "From what I've seen, I would gather that he is, so I'm stoked for him and I'm happy to see him back." (H/T- Fightful)

What's next for CM Punk ahead of AEW Full Gear?

CM Punk's AEW career is off to a strong start, as he has defeated opponents like Darby Allin, Powerhouse Hobbs, Daniel Garcia, and Matt Sydal. The fan-favorite stars has shown some signs of ring rust, but he is steadily returning to form with every match.

With this ongoing winning streak in mind, fans are wondering what the company has in store for him at AEW Full Gear. Even though Punk hasn't kick-started a new rivalry with anyone yet, the company could quickly match up him with a top-tier star in the weeks to come.

