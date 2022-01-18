AEW star Santana announced for major independent promotion

AEW star Santana will challenge Jonathan Gresham for his world title at Terminus Pro's pay-per-view in Atlanta on February 24.

Jonathan Gresham and Baron Black got together to start Terminus, with their first event, "All Roads Lead Here," taking place very recently. Gresham defended his title in the main event against former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander, with the match ending in a draw following a double pin.

Bandido, another champion in the promotion, successfully defended his title against Baron Black. It seemed like the former and Gresham would collide for a match, but Santana had different plans.

The Inner Circle member made a surprise appearance after the main event. He challenged Gresham for the title, and the match will take place in February. Terminus formally welcomed the AEW star to their promotion on Twitter.

Several AEW stars participated in All Roads Lead Here. Lee Moriarty battled Josh Woods and emerged victorious in the show's opener. Daniel Garcia defeated Invictus Khash, JDX, and Adam Priest in a Terminal Eliminator match.

Diamante squared off against Janai Kai, with the latter winning the match via submission. Janai Kai recently debuted for Tony Khan's company as Thunder Rosa's mentee. Kiera Hogan, who has made several appearances on AEW Dark and Elevation, unsuccessfully attempted to dethrone Jordynne Grace as the IMPACT Digital Media Champion.

Santana and Ortiz are yet to win the AEW Tag Team Championship

Despite being one of the best tag teams in All Elite Wrestling's roster, Proud N Powerful mostly remains unnoticed.

They made a sensational debut by attacking the Lucha Brothers and the Young Bucks, and it seemed like it was only a matter of time before they reached the pinnacle of the division. However, they have primarily been working as Inner Circle members.

Santana and Ortiz have proven themselves as performers multiple times, and they are also quite over with the fans in any arena they go to. Most top teams like FTR, Young Bucks, and Jurassic Express have been champions at some point. Perhaps 2022 is the year of Proud N Powerful to finally life the tag team gold.

