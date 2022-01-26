Santana claims he and Ortiz felt 'stagnant' in AEW before Parking Lot Brawl

Santana recently explained how he and Ortiz felt like they were in a bit of a rut before their famous AEW Dynamite Parking Lot Brawl.

Santana and Ortiz are among the more popular teams in AEW and have been featured in multiple segments as part of The Inner Circle. But despite that, Santana admitted that they felt stale.

In an interview with Stephanie Chase, Santana mentioned that while he and Ortiz were feeling 'stagnant' in AEW, the Parking Lot Brawl match gave them a chance to show people what they can do.

"I mean it’s the Parking Lot Brawl. I think that’s been our crowning moment there and you know, where we — a lot went into that match and a lot of emotion and a lot of — we had a lot of fire and we had a lot of motivation behind that and we told ourselves like — we kind of felt at that point in time that we were kind of like in a stagnant, like rut a little bit and we were like, ‘Let’s prove who the hell we are’ and so that was a lot of the motivation that we had behind that and look what came out of it," Santana said. (H/T Post Wrestling)

The match was indeed considered a success as it was both entertaining and brutal. It also highlighted Santana and Ortiz's abilities and what they brought to the table in All Elite Wrestling.

Santana and Ortiz have not won the AEW Tag Team Championship yet

Interestingly, Santana and Ortiz have not become Tag Team Champions since their debut in 2019. They have won multiple tag titles in other promotions, including becoming 4-time IMPACT World Tag Team Champions. Will 2022 be their year? Only time will tell.

