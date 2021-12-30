"We've been ready since we came in" - Former IMPACT tag team champions are ready to claim AEW gold

AEW tag team Santana and Ortiz have made themselves loud and clear by stating that they aren't waiting around to be handed glory.

Santana and Ortiz, members of Chris Jericho's Inner Circle, debuted in AEW back in 2019 at the All Out pay-per-view in Chicago. They made a powerful statement that night, beating down The Young Bucks and The Lucha Brothers after their hellacious ladder match.

Now going into the new year, Santana and Ortiz are itching to get an opportunity at the AEW Tag Team Championships. Here's what they said to Busted Open radio:

"I don't like saying impatient, I'm more hungry and driven. Screw the waiting, I'm putting in the work. I don't like sitting back and waiting for anything, that's not me. We're ready now. We've been ready since we came in. That's just how I see it." says Santana. (H/T Fightful)

Ortiz had a similar sentiment in regards to what his partner had to say.

"The cream rises to the top and as long as we continue to put in work and be the best we can be, there will be no choice but to give us the opportunity and we'll get it." says Ortiz. (H/T Fightful)

Can Santana and Ortiz continue their run on AEW Dynamite?

Santana and Ortiz have won 14 of their last 15 bouts in all variations, with their only loss able to be rectified this week.

They, along with The Lucha Brothers and Eddie Kingston were defeated by 2point0, The Acclaimed and Daniel Garcia on the December 17th edition of AEW Rampage.

However, at the New Year's Smash edition of AEW Dynamite, Santana, Ortiz and Eddie Kingston will get the chance to redeem themselves as they take on 2point0 and Daniel Garcia in trios action.

Santana and Ortiz have got their eyes set on success in 2022, will they round out 2021 in the same way? Tune into AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash to see what happens.

Should Santana and Ortiz finally win the AEW World Tag Team Championship in 2022? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

